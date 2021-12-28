Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021

12/28/2021 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021

28-Dec-2021 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 28, 2021. 

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: 

Item 1. On Approval of the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 2022.
Adopted Resolution:
To approve the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 2022 as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes.

Item 2. On Review of the Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy.
Adopted Resolution:
To approve the Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy in 2021 as per Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes.

Item 3. On Consideration of Issues Materially Important for the Company:
3.1. On the Development of the RusHydro Group Electric Charging Infrastructure.
Adopted Resolution:
To take into consideration the Report on the Development of the RusHydro Group Electric Charging Infrastructure as per Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes.


About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 133066
EQS News ID: 1262888

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262888&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
12/23PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 28, 2021
EQ
12/21RusHydro Unit Agrees To Purchase Petroleum Products From Rosneft Oil
MT
12/21PJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro Controlled Entity
EQ
12/20PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 17, 2021
EQ
12/13PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 17, 2021
EQ
11/29PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on November 25, 2021
EQ
11/25Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Provides Consoli..
CI
11/25PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces 9M 2021 IFRS results
EQ
11/25Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Reports Earnings..
CI
11/25RusHydro Unit Secures Revolving Credit Facility With Otkritie Bank
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 415 B 5 635 M 5 635 M
Net income 2021 63 757 M 867 M 867 M
Net Debt 2021 195 B 2 652 M 2 652 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,95x
Yield 2021 8,51%
Capitalization 315 B 4 284 M 4 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 168
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,72 RUB
Average target price 1,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vadim Vladislavovich Nedotko Head-Economic Planning, Investments & Controlling
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO-7.57%4 284
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-17.78%16 726
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-33.69%8 625
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.23.48%8 583
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-6.89%5 639
NHPC LIMITED32.09%4 029