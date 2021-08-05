Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro
  News
  Summary
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/04
0.8249 RUB   -0.06%
09:18aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro paid coupons on series 08 bonds
DJ
09:04aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds
DJ
09:04aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds
EQ
Summary 
Summary

PJSC RusHydro : RusHydro paid coupons on series 08 bonds

08/05/2021 | 09:18am EDT
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro paid coupons on series 08 bonds 
05-Aug-2021 / 15:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RusHydro paid coupons on series 08 bonds 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has paid coupons on series 08 bonds (identification number 
4-08-55038-E of December 27, 2012). 
Type, category (class), series, and other identification attributes of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was 
accrued: certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 
08, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN 
RU000A0JTMK9 (the "Bonds"). 
Reporting (coupon) period for which yield upon the Issuer's securities was paid: starting date of the 17th coupon 
period: February 04, 2021, closing date of the 17th coupon period: August 05, 2021. 
Total amount of interest and/or other yield payable on the Issuer's bonds of a certain issue/series for the 
corresponding reporting (coupon) period and the amount of interest and/or other yield payable upon one of the issuer's 
bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period: 
 - The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 17th coupon period is one hundred and forty-nine thousand 
two hundred and ninety-three (149,293) rubles and zero (00) kopecks. 
- The yield accrued (payable) for the 17th coupon period per one Bond is fifty (50) kopecks. 
Total number of the issuer's securities (number of bonds of the corresponding issue (series), yield upon which was 
payable): two hundred and ninety-eight thousand five hundred and eighty-six (298,586) Bonds. 
Form of payment of the yield upon the Issuer's securities: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation via 
bank transfer. 
Date as of which the persons entitled to receive yield paid upon the issuer's securities were determined: August 04, 
2021. 
Maturity date of the obligation to pay yield upon the issuer's securities (yield (interest, par value, part of par 
value) on bonds) and, if the obligation to pay yield upon securities is to be performed by the issuer within a certain 
period (period of time), the expiry date of this period: August 05, 2021. 
The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 17th coupon period is one hundred and forty-nine thousand two 
hundred and ninety-three (149,293) rubles and zero (00) kopecks. 
If yield upon the Issuer's securities was not paid in full by the Issuer, please specify the reasons for such 
nonpayment: yield upon the Bonds for the 17th coupon period has been paid in full. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation 
capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   119335 
EQS News ID:    1224445 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HPP HOLDINGS BERHAD -1.98% 0.495 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO -0.06% 0.8249 End-of-day quote.5.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 414 B 5 668 M 5 668 M
Net income 2021 59 070 M 808 M 808 M
Net Debt 2021 164 B 2 245 M 2 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 7,35%
Capitalization 359 B 4 905 M 4 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 168
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,82 RUB
Average target price 0,98 RUB
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vadim Vladislavovich Nedotko Head-Economic Planning, Investments & Controlling
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO5.46%4 905
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-12.47%18 147
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-28.30%9 596
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.10.25%7 550
MERCURY NZ LIMITED6.43%6 665
INFRATIL LIMITED2.19%3 797