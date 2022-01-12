PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro

RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that on December 30, 2021, Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769), the company with significant importance controlled by RusHydro, has entered into a major transaction with PJSC RusHydro.

Pursuant to the Service Agreement and under the Terms of Reference, JSC FEGC undertakes to render services for operation, maintenance, diagnostics, expertise of industrial safety, inspection and vulnerability analysis Vladivostokskaya CHPP-2 (hereinafter "the Facility"), as well as perform the functions of a technical customer of Investment Projects implemented with respect to the Facility, while RusHydro undertakes to accept and pay for the specified Services.

The term for the provision of services: from January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The contract price is 8,544,328,619.89 rubles (10.25% of the value of the assets of JSC FEGC).

