  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro

01/12/2022 | 09:38am EST
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro

12-Jan-2022 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that on December 30, 2021, Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769), the company with significant importance controlled by RusHydro, has entered into a major transaction with PJSC RusHydro.

Pursuant to the Service Agreement and under the Terms of Reference, JSC FEGC undertakes  to render services for operation, maintenance, diagnostics, expertise of industrial safety, inspection and vulnerability analysis Vladivostokskaya CHPP-2 (hereinafter "the Facility"), as well as perform the functions of a technical customer of Investment Projects implemented with respect to the Facility, while RusHydro undertakes to accept and pay for the specified Services.

The term for the provision of services: from January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The contract price is 8,544,328,619.89 rubles (10.25% of the value of the assets of JSC FEGC).

 

 

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 136241
EQS News ID: 1268062

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268062&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
