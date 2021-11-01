Conference Call: Unipro 9M 2021 Results

On November 3, 2021 Unipro Group will publish their results for nine months 2021. On this occasion there will be a conference call for analysts and investors. The event will start at 2 pm MSK.
Ulf Backmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, Unipro PJSC will host a webcast covering results of Unipro for 9M 2021.
The streaming of the conference call will be available at https://slidesync.com/21BNpbak3y
