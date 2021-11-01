Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro
  News
  Summary
    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO

(UPRO)
Conference Call: Unipro 9M 2021 Results

11/01/2021 | 10:37am GMT
On November 3, 2021 Unipro Group will publish their results for nine months 2021. On this occasion there will be a conference call for analysts and investors. The event will start at 2 pm MSK.

Ulf Backmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, Unipro PJSC will host a webcast covering results of Unipro for 9M 2021.

The streaming of the conference call will be available at https://slidesync.com/21BNpbak3y

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 81 276 M 1 143 M 839 M
Net income 2021 15 939 M 224 M 165 M
Net Debt 2021 5 040 M 70,9 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 172 B 2 425 M 1 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 539
Free-Float 16,3%
Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov CEO, Director General & Executive Director
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Georgiy Levanovich Abdushelishvili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-2.26%2 425
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-7.29%13 338
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.4.13%8 026
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED135.54%4 929
ENEVA S.A.-7.25%3 230
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.0.00%1 586