    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO

(UPRO)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-13
1.550 RUB   +21.66%
06/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK UNIPRO : Unipro PJSC Holds Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/31Germany's Uniper, RWE have paid for Russian gas under new scheme
RE
05/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK UNIPRO : Annual report 2021 (pdf, 14.28 МБ)
PU
Public Joint Stock Unipro : Unipro PJSC Board of Directors Held a Meeting

06/15/2022 | 11:13am EDT
At its first meeting held after the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 15 June 2022, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors elected Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Chief Executive Officer, Uniper SE, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position), was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Following the best corporate practices and the Code of Corporate Governance approved by the Central Bank of Russia, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors elected Anna Belova as Senior Independent Director of Unipro PJSC.

The meeting approved composition of the Committees of Unipro PJSC Board of Directors.

The Audit Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position);

- Committee Members - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC; Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position);

The Appointment and Remuneration Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC;

- Committee Members - Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position); Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position).

The Sustainable Development Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position);

- Committee Members - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC; Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position); David Bryson, Chief Operating Officer, Uniper SE, and Maxim Shirokov, General Director of Unipro PJSC.

The meeting approved the Activity Plan of Unipro PJSC Board of Directors for 2022-2023 Corporate Year; the members of the Board of Directors also passed some other resolutions related to Unipro PJSC activities.

* positions as of the date of nominating the candidates.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 94 063 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
Net income 2022 20 768 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 4 519 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 20,6%
Capitalization 97 725 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 355
Free-Float 16,3%
Managers and Directors
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov CEO, Director General & Executive Director
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Georgiy Levanovich Abdushelishvili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-40.66%1 654
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-8.46%11 103
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-11.43%6 417
ENEVA S.A.-1.41%3 413
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.27.61%1 845
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY "SECOND GENERATING COMPANY OF THE ELECTRIC POWER WHOLESALE MARKET1.48%1 204