Public Joint Stock Unipro : Unipro PJSC Board of Directors Held a Meeting

At its first meeting held after the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 15 June 2022, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors elected Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Chief Executive Officer, Uniper SE, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position), was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Following the best corporate practices and the Code of Corporate Governance approved by the Central Bank of Russia, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors elected Anna Belova as Senior Independent Director of Unipro PJSC.

The meeting approved composition of the Committees of Unipro PJSC Board of Directors.

The Audit Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position);

- Committee Members - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC; Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position);

The Appointment and Remuneration Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC;

- Committee Members - Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position); Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position).

The Sustainable Development Committee includes*:

- Committee Chairman - Oleg Vyugin, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics (part-time position);

- Committee Members - Georgiy Abdushelishvili, Managing Director - Senior Partner, Vektor Liderstva JSC; Anna Belova, Lecturer, Department of Applied and Institutional Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU, part-time position); David Bryson, Chief Operating Officer, Uniper SE, and Maxim Shirokov, General Director of Unipro PJSC.

The meeting approved the Activity Plan of Unipro PJSC Board of Directors for 2022-2023 Corporate Year; the members of the Board of Directors also passed some other resolutions related to Unipro PJSC activities.

* positions as of the date of nominating the candidates.