Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rosinter Restaurants Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROST   RU000A0JP922

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING

(ROST)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-26
46.80 RUB   +1.74%
10:06aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 4/28/2022 2021 Audited Financial Statement
PU
10:06aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 4/28/2022 Press Release – Operating and financial results 2021
PU
09:13aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 4/28/2022 In 2021, Rosinter's revenue increased by 58%, EBITDA increased by 17.5% to RUB 2.5 billion, and net profits amounted to RUB 95 million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Rosinter Restaurants : 4/28/2022 2021 Audited Financial Statement

04/28/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding

Consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS

For the year ended December 31, 2021

PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding Consolidated financial statements

For the year ended December 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Statement of Management's Responsibilities

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .................................................................................................. 10

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ......................................................................................................... 11

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income .............................................................................. 12

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................ 13

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ................................................................................................. 15

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................... 16

PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding

Statement of management's responsibilities for the preparation and approval of consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that present fairly the financial position of PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group") as of December 31, 2021, and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for 2021, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for:

  • Properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

  • Presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

  • Providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group's consolidated financial position and financial performance;

  • Making an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Management is also responsible for:

  • Designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls, throughout the Group;

  • Maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the consolidated financial position of the Group, and which enable them to ensure that the consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with IFRS;

  • Maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with Russian legislation and accounting standards;

  • Taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group; and

  • Preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2021 were approved by the President and CEO of PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding on April 28, 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Rosinter Restorants Holding published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING
10:06aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 4/28/2022 2021 Audited Financial Statement
PU
10:06aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 4/28/2022 Press Release – Operating and finan..
PU
09:13aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 4/28/2022 In 2021, Rosinter's revenue increased by ..
PU
03/08McDonald's, icon of post-Soviet era, to close all restaurants in Russia
RE
2021Public Joint Stock Company Rosinter Restaurants Holding Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 8/27/2021 1H2021 Unaudited Financial Statement
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 8/27/2021 Press Release – Operating and finan..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSINTER RESTAURA : 8/27/2021 Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC shows 5..
PU
2021Public Joint Stock Company Rosinter Restaurants Holding Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2021ROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 4/30/2021 Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC announces 2020 results ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 928 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net income 2020 -1 835 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net Debt 2020 10 396 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 761 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 441
Free-Float 8,03%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosinter Restaurants Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Vasilyevich Zaytsev President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexey Shorokhov Director-Finance
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Chairman
Ernesto Gonzalez Senior Vice President-Franchising & Operations
Kent McNeely Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING-32.76%10
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.81%182 786
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-15.59%41 294
YUM BRANDS-15.97%33 691
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.94%17 860
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-19.88%16 918