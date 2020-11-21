Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK ESG presentation – November 2020 11/21/2020 | 02:33pm EST 0 Send by mail :

LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY - KEY HIGHLIGHTS 4 NLMK's key principles of sustainable development: - Creating long-term shareholder value - Caring about health, wellbeing and development of employees - Treating environment responsibly NLMK IS THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT'S PARTICIPANT ENVIRONMENT HEALTH & SAFETY - Delivering value-added products to our customers - Adhering to high ethical standards in conducting business - Developing, supporting and respecting the interests of local communities - Maintaining transparency & high quality information disclosure Selected non-financial indicators for 2019 were independently verified 1.91 t/t 97% 4th 53% 92% NLMK's CO2 specific emissions target by 2023 of water used in production is recycled Every 4th tonne of steel is made of scrap Reduction in air emissions intensity (per tonne of steel) 2000-2018 of generated waste is reused 56% 16k 18k 5.6% Reduction in LTIFR since 2013 More than 16K employees passed safety trainings in 2019 SOCIAL In 2019, 18,000 of training sessions were achieved at NLMK's Corporate University Turnover rate Key highlights

NLMK ADHERES TO HIGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STANDARDS 6 The Group's governance structure and practices are aligned with G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, Russia's Corporate governance code Focus is on superior shareholder returns - dividend policy provides visibility and predictability Voting rights: "one share/one vote", equitable treatment for all shareholders The company's Board of Directors: Reputable board with superior track record

Directors are not over-boarded with mandates

over-boarded with mandates Board performance is evaluated annually Remuneration system based on clear KPIs, including ESG targets THE MAJORITY OF THE THE MAJORITY OF THE COMMITTEES BOARD IS INDEPENDENT ARE CHAIRED BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Independent directors Independent directors 63% 44% 33% 67% ? 67% 38% 56% 33% 2014 2019 2014 2019 COMMITTEES WITH A MAJORITY OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Independent directors 33% 67% 67% 33% 20142019 NLMK'S BOARD OVERSIGHT OF KEY SUSTAINABILITY ASPECTS 7 NLMK's approach to sustainability management is governed by Corporate governance BOARD OF DIRECTORS Business ethics & countering corruption Sustainable Development Policy (SDP) approved by the Board in October 2019 The Board's activity covers every ESG aspect The Board is responsible for the complying with Sustainable Development Policy as well as for defining goals and objectives STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMITTEE Sustainability risks assessment Environmental targets and respective investment program: Emissions, including greenhouse gases

Discharges and waste

Resource utilization AUDIT COMMITTEE Sustainability performance monitoring and reporting Audit oversight of non-financial information HR, REMUNERATION & SOCIAL POLICIES COMMITTEE Personnel and social issues: Employment and work

Occupational health and safety

Training and development

Social policy

Diversity and equal opportunities

Non-discrimination

SAFETY IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR THE GROUP 9 NLMK's governing document: Integrated Management System Policy in Quality, Environmental Protection, Energy Efficiency, Occupational Health and Safety OHSAS 18001:2077 certified; ISO 45001:2018 is in process In 2019, about $100 m was invested in safety systems and equipment "No blame" policy for incidents reporting The company is signatory of "Vision Zero"* Safety development programs Safety culture programs and communications

Contractors management

Safety risk management Targets: Zero fatalities

LTIFR of 0.5 (vs. 0.84 in 2018 as per WSA) LOST TIME INJURY FREQUENCY RATE (LTIFR*) 1.60 NLMK Group World** 1.17 1.01 1.12 1.39 0.84 0.86 1.15 0.97 0.85 0.5 0.77 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2023 Target LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, the number of lost time injuries ? occurring in a workplace per 1 million

man-hours worked, employees and contractors

REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT - 2023 TARGET 11 Measurable target to reduce CO2 emissions by 2023 NLMK's (Lipetsk site) CO2 intensity will be close to 30% of the most efficient mills in the world by 2023 NLMK joined Worldsteel's Step Up program to search ideas for further improvement in CO2 efficiency Portfolio of projects for future footprint reduction NLMK is a strategic partner for Russia's first green startup accelerator DIRECT & INDIRECT CO2 EMISSIONS DYNAMICS t/t NLMK Group (Scope 1+2) 2.04 1.98 1.91 2015 2019* 2023 target *Adjusted for temporary production decrease at the Lipetsk site, based on 2018 Group's steel output CO2 EMISSIONS INTENSITY TARGET t/t NLMK Group, (Scope 1+2) 0.03 -0.04 1.98 -0.04 -0.02 1.91 2019* Output growth Captive energy Fe content Other projects 2023 target (integrated) generation increase IMPROVING AIR QUALITY NLMK has reduced air emissions intensity by more than two times since 2000 The Group operates more than 500 modern dust and gas purifying facilities ISO 14001:2015 standard implemented at 14 of the Group's facilities Targets: Reaching the EU BAT level for air emissions intensity 12 AIR EMISSIONS INTENSITY kg/t, NLMK Group 20.1 20.0 20.2 19.5 18.9*? 18.9 18 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2023 Target INCREASING ENERGY EFFICIENCY ISO 50001:2011 certified (recertification under ISO 50001:2018 is underway) Improved energy intensity was achieved via equipment upgrade and better processes Higher share of captive electricity generation contributes to lower CO2 emissions Targets: Attaining a minimum level of economically and technologically feasible level

Increasing electricity self-sufficiency to 94% In 2019, the use of electrical power generated from renewables accounted for 5.1% of total power consumption* *The share of renewables in the total volume of electrical power generation is shown without transit flows; NLMK Group companies made no direct purchases from renewable energy suppliers 13 ENERGY INTENSITY GCAL/t, NLMK Lipetsk -0.4% 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.6 BAT 5.1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 GROSS ENERGY CONSUMPTION PJ, NLMK Group ? -10% 590.3 587.9 590.5 579.6 532.8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CASE STUDY: INTEGRATED PRODUCTION CHAIN - ENERGY SELF - SUFFICIENCY 14 Strategy 2022 envisages construction of the 3rd captive power plant at NLMK Lipetsk: The power plant will run on by - product fuel gases

Leveraging successful experience of by-product gases reuse

by-product gases reuse Unique technology for Russia of utilizing basic oxygen furnace gas

Positive environmental impact In 2019, NLMK Group signed the contracts for the supply of the main equipment, and design of the plant is in progress ENERGY SELF-SUFFICIENCY TARGETS, NLMK LIPETSK Captive energy generation Secondary fuel gas recovery 94% 89% 100% 65% 2019 2023 2019 2023 Target Target ADDITIONAL PROJECT INDICATORS Power plant capacity 300 MW Reduction in CO2 emissions per annum 650k t Investments $420 M CASE STUDY: ELECTRICAL STEEL FOR LOW CARBON FUTURE 15 NLMK targets to increase production of electrical steel (GO and NGO) at its Russian facilities for global markets to benefit from growing energy demand and shift to low carbon economies: +0.1 m t of high grade GO for more efficient power and distribution transformers

of high grade for more efficient power and distribution transformers +0.1 m t of premium grade NGO for electric vehicles and energy-efficient motors TARGET ELECTRICAL STEELS SALES, m t +35% 0.8 0.6 0.5 2018 2019 2023 Target Photo source: World Economic Forum CASE STUDY: PREMIUM PLATES FOR LOW CARBON FUTURE 16 NLMK's Dansteel (Denmark) is a leading producer of steel plates used for wind energy equipment in Northern Europe The wind energy market trends in the EU: Steel consumption by the wind energy sector is expected to rise significantly in the EU driven by the Clean Energy for All Europeans legislative package NLMK's targets: +0.2 m t production growth TARGET PREMIUM PLATES SALES BY DANSTEEL, m t 3.6x 0.3 0.10.1 2018 2019 2023 Target Photo source: World Steel Association MINIMIZING THE USE OF WATER RESOURCES 17 NLMK has substantially reduced water consumption in relative (per tonne of steel produced) and absolute terms The Group doesn't operate in water- stressed areas All of NLMK's production facilities are equipped either with closed loop water systems (no waste water discharge) or water recycling solutions Target: Minimizing water consumption WATER CONSUMPTION & USE INTENSITY Water сonsumption, m m3 Specific consumptive water use, m3/t of steel 5.7 5.5 4.9 4.7 5.3 4.7 * 91 91 84 81 82 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 WATER REUSE IN TOTAL WATER CONSUMPTION % of water reuse 96.6% 96.5% 96.4% 96.3% 96.3% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Adjusted for temporary production decrease at the Lipetsk site, based on 2018 Group's steel output MINIMIZING WASTE GENERATION AND REUSING BY-PRODUCTS 18 NLMK targets lower waste generation and higher share of WASTE RECYCLING %, NLMK Russia, excl. mineral waste waste reuse in its operations to 96% by 2023 Briquetting plant launched in May 2019: 96% 94% 92% 89% - All newly accumulated Fe containing waste will be reused for briquettes production at NLMK Lipetsk as feedstock in BOFs - This project will help to achieve the Group's Environmental Programme 2022 target of increasing waste 87% ? 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 WASTE GENERATION INTENSITY t/t, NLMK Group utilization to 96% 4.0 3.63.43.6 2.9 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Key highlights Corporate governance Health & Safety Environment

NLMK'S TAILINGS DAM - SAFETY IS NUMBER ONE PRIORITY 20 NLMK's tailings dam was put into operation in 1984 Tailings dam development plan was independently audited Emergency preparedness is regularly assessed and response procedures are developed Safety drills are regularly performed with the participation of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations Water recycling system is in place NLMK responded to the Church of England Pensions Board request Key highlights Corporate governance Health & Safety Environment Tailings dam management

DEVELOPING OUR TEAM 22 NLMK Group employs 52.8 thousand people Employee turnover rate increased in 2019 due the implementation of the program to increase labor productivity Regular staff satisfaction surveys are conducted Feedback channels were developed and launched Group employees completed 52.9 training sessions in 2019 NLMK GROUP'S EMPLOYEE TURNOVER RATE 8.8% 4.7% 4.4% 4.7% 5.6% ? 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 STAFF BREAKDOWN BY GENDER & CATEGORY NO. OF TRAININGS COMPLETED BY EMPLOYEES NLMK Group, % NLMK Group, thousand trainings 15 22 25 47 58 85 78 75 53.4 55.4 52.5 52.9 53 42 47.7 Managers Specialists Office Shop floor Total NLMK 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 employees employees Group Men Women DEVELOPING LOCAL COMMUNITIES & SUPPORTING EMPLOYEES 23 Tools for community engagement: INVESTMENTS IN SOCIAL PROGRAMMES IN 2019 Assessment of existing social programmes

Direct engagement via dedicated channels

Public hearings

Cooperation with regional governments

"Steel tree" project - a grant competition for social and environmental public initiatives 3% 10% 6% 25% 10% $88.2 m 7% 39% Monetary support and benefits Medicine and health improvement Transport to/from work Local communities development? Corporate meals Mass sports and cultural events Pensions co-financing RESPECTING HUMAN RIGHTS 24 Adhering to UN Global Compact principles on human rights and labor Human Rights Policy and Corporate Ethics Code are in place to reflect issues around respect of human rights Key developments 2019: NLMK Group joined the UN Global Compact

Participated in the BHR Peer Learning Series hosted by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights

