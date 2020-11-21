Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK ESG presentation – November 2020
Leadership in
sustainability
November 2020
DISCLAIMER
2
This document is confidential and has been prepared by NLMK (the "Company") solely for use at the presentation of the Company and may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any other purpose.
This document does not constitute or form part of any advertisement of securities, any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company or Global Depositary Shares (GDSs), nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its presentation or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on assumptions made as to its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company, its subsidiaries or any of their respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy of the information or opinions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or its contents.
The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and any person into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.
This document may include forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements include matters that are not historical facts or statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and
the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forwarding- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation.
By attending this presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms.
LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY - KEY HIGHLIGHTS
4
NLMK's key principles of sustainable
development:
- Creating long-term shareholder value
-
Caring about health, wellbeing and
development of employees
-
Treating environment responsibly
NLMK IS THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT'S PARTICIPANT
ENVIRONMENT
HEALTH & SAFETY
- Delivering value-added products to our
customers
- Adhering to high ethical standards in
conducting business
- Developing, supporting and respecting
the interests of local communities
- Maintaining transparency & high quality
information disclosure
Selected non-financial indicators for 2019 were independently verified
1.91 t/t
97%
4th
53%
92%
NLMK's CO2 specific emissions target by 2023
of water used in production is recycled
Every 4th tonne of steel is made of scrap
Reduction in air emissions intensity (per tonne of steel) 2000-2018
of generated waste is reused
56%
16k
18k
5.6%
Reduction in
LTIFR since 2013
More than 16K employees passed safety trainings in 2019
SOCIAL
In 2019, 18,000 of training sessions were achieved at NLMK's Corporate University
Turnover rate
NLMK ADHERES TO HIGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STANDARDS
6
The Group's governance structure and
practices are aligned with G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, Russia's Corporate governance code
Focus is on superior shareholder returns - dividend policy provides visibility and predictability
Voting rights: "one share/one vote", equitable treatment for all shareholders
The company's Board of Directors:
Reputable board with superior track record
Directors are not over-boarded with mandates
Board performance is evaluated annually
Remuneration system based on clear KPIs, including ESG targets
THE MAJORITY OF THE
THE MAJORITY OF THE COMMITTEES
BOARD IS INDEPENDENT
ARE CHAIRED BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
Independent directors
Independent directors
63%
44%
33%
67%
?
67%
38%
56%
33%
2014
2019
2014
2019
COMMITTEES WITH A MAJORITY OF
INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
Independent directors
33%
67%
67%
33%
20142019
NLMK'S BOARD OVERSIGHT OF KEY SUSTAINABILITY ASPECTS
7
NLMK's approach to sustainability management is governed by
Corporate governance
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Business ethics &
countering corruption
Sustainable Development Policy (SDP) approved by the Board in October 2019
The Board's activity covers every ESG
aspect
The Board is responsible for the complying with Sustainable Development Policy as well as for defining goals and objectives
STRATEGIC PLANNING
COMMITTEE
Sustainability risks assessment
Environmental targets and respective investment program:
Emissions, including greenhouse gases
Discharges and waste
Resource utilization
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Sustainability performance monitoring and reporting
Audit oversight of non-financial information
HR, REMUNERATION &
SOCIAL POLICIES COMMITTEE
Personnel and social issues:
Employment and work
Occupational health and safety
Training and development
Social policy
Diversity and equal opportunities
Non-discrimination
Local communities
Integration of sustainability KPIs within the remuneration system
SAFETY IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR THE GROUP
9
NLMK's governing document: Integrated Management System Policy in Quality, Environmental Protection, Energy Efficiency, Occupational Health and Safety
OHSAS 18001:2077 certified; ISO 45001:2018 is in process
In 2019, about $100 m was invested in safety systems and equipment
"No blame" policy for incidents reporting The company is signatory of "Vision Zero"*
Safety development programs
Safety culture programs and communications
Contractors management
Safety risk management
Targets:
Zero fatalities
LTIFR of 0.5 (vs. 0.84 in 2018 as per WSA)
LOST TIME INJURY FREQUENCY RATE (LTIFR*)
1.60
NLMK Group
World**
1.17
1.01
1.12
1.39
0.84
0.86
1.15
0.97
0.85
0.5
0.77
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2023
Target
LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, the number of lost time injuries? occurring in a workplace per 1 million
man-hours worked, employees and contractors
