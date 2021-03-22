Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Board resolves to hold AGM on 29 April 2021 by absentee ballot

In order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and in line with the new provisions of Russian laws stipulating the possibility of holding Annual General Shareholders' Meetings in 2021 by absentee voting, NLMK's Board of Directors has resolved to hold the NLMK AGM on 2020 results on April 29, 2021 in the format of absentee voting. The list of persons eligible to participate in the AGM will be settled based on the Shareholder Register as on 5 April 2021.

The following agenda was approved for the AGM:

1. Approval of NLMK's 2020 Annual Report

2. Approval of NLMK's FY2020 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements

3. NLMK's profit distribution (including payment (declaration) of dividends) based on 2020 results

4. Election of members of NLMK's Board of Directors

5. Election of NLMK's CEO (Chairman of the Management Board)

6. Remuneration payment to members of NLMK's Board of Directors

7. Approval of NLMK's Auditor

The Board of Directors recognized the following candidates for election to NLMK Board as independent:

· Thomas Veraszto

· Jane Zavalishina

· Sergey Kravchenko

· Joachim Limberg

· Marjan Oudeman

· Stanislav Shekshnia

· Benedict Sciortino

Benedict Sciortino was recognized as an independent director, despite being formally affiliated with the Company. Information about the Board of Directors' well-founded decision is published in full on the NLMK website at: https://nlmk.com/en/about/governance/board-of-directors/the-board-of-directors/.

