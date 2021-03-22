Log in
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL"

(NLMK)
Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Board resolves to hold AGM on 29 April 2021 by absentee ballot

03/22/2021 | 10:13am EDT
In order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and in line with the new provisions of Russian laws stipulating the possibility of holding Annual General Shareholders' Meetings in 2021 by absentee voting, NLMK's Board of Directors has resolved to hold the NLMK AGM on 2020 results on April 29, 2021 in the format of absentee voting. The list of persons eligible to participate in the AGM will be settled based on the Shareholder Register as on 5 April 2021.

The following agenda was approved for the AGM:

1. Approval of NLMK's 2020 Annual Report

2. Approval of NLMK's FY2020 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements

3. NLMK's profit distribution (including payment (declaration) of dividends) based on 2020 results

4. Election of members of NLMK's Board of Directors

5. Election of NLMK's CEO (Chairman of the Management Board)

6. Remuneration payment to members of NLMK's Board of Directors

7. Approval of NLMK's Auditor

The Board of Directors recognized the following candidates for election to NLMK Board as independent:

· Thomas Veraszto

· Jane Zavalishina

· Sergey Kravchenko

· Joachim Limberg

· Marjan Oudeman

· Stanislav Shekshnia

· Benedict Sciortino

Benedict Sciortino was recognized as an independent director, despite being formally affiliated with the Company. Information about the Board of Directors' well-founded decision is published in full on the NLMK website at: https://nlmk.com/en/about/governance/board-of-directors/the-board-of-directors/.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK') and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK:LI'). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK shareholder capital, please follow the link.

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
