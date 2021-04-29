Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK shareholders approve FY2020 dividends

At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) held on 29 April 2021, NLMK shareholders approved the payment of FY2020 dividends of 21.64 rubles per share. Considering the previously paid interim dividends, the amount outstanding to be paid for Q4 2020 is 7.25 rubles per share.

The date upon which the shareholders entitled to Q4 2020 dividends will be determined was set as 11 May 2021.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK') and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK:LI'). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK shareholder capital, please follow the link.

