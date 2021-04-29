Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel"
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLMK

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL"

(NLMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK shareholders confirmed Grigory Fedorishin as president and elected new Board of Directors

04/29/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) held on 29 April 2021, NLMK shareholders voted to confirm Grigory Fedorishin as the Group's President and Chief Executive Officer; and to elect a new Board of Directors, with a majority of independent directors (six seats out of nine).

Nine members of the Board of Directors were elected:

  • Vladimir Lisin,
  • Oleg Bagrin,
  • Nikolay Gagarin,
  • Thomas Veraszto (independent director),
  • Joachim Limberg (independent director),
  • Stanislav Shekshnia (independent director),
  • Marjan Oudeman (independent director),
  • Jane Zavalishina (independent director) and
  • Sergey Kravchenko (independent director).

The shareholders also approved the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The shareholders approved the payment of remuneration to members of NLMK's Board of Directors and the external Auditor.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK') and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK:LI'). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK shareholder capital, please follow the link.

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL"
03:43aNOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : NLMK shareholders confirmed Grigory Fedorishin as president..
PU
03:43aNOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : NLMK shareholders approve FY2020 dividends
PU
04/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : Earnings Flash (NLMK.L) NOVOLIPETSK STEEL..
MT
04/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : Earnings Flash (NLMK.L) NOVOLIPETSK STEEL..
MT
04/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : Novolipetsk Steel's Q1 Profit Balloons Am..
MT
04/22NOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : NLMK Group Q1 2021 IFRS Financial Results
PU
04/22NOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : NLMK Board of Directors recommends dividends for Q1 2021
PU
04/13NOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : NLMK - Q1 2021 NLMK Group Trading update
AQ
04/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Q1 Sales Tumble 13% On Lower Commerc..
MT
04/12NOVOLIPETSK STEEL  : Q1 2021 NLMK Group Trading update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 343 M - -
Net income 2021 3 353 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 21 528 M 21 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL"
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL"
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,48 $
Last Close Price 35,92 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grigory Vitalyevich Fedorishin President & Chairman-Management Board
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin Chairman
Ben de Vos Vice President-International Operations
Benedict John Sciortino Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ