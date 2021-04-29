Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK shareholders confirmed Grigory Fedorishin as president and elected new Board of Directors

At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) held on 29 April 2021, NLMK shareholders voted to confirm Grigory Fedorishin as the Group's President and Chief Executive Officer; and to elect a new Board of Directors, with a majority of independent directors (six seats out of nine).

Nine members of the Board of Directors were elected:

Vladimir Lisin,

Oleg Bagrin,

Nikolay Gagarin,

Thomas Veraszto (independent director),

Joachim Limberg (independent director),

Stanislav Shekshnia (independent director),

Marjan Oudeman (independent director),

Jane Zavalishina (independent director) and

Sergey Kravchenko (independent director).

The shareholders also approved the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The shareholders approved the payment of remuneration to members of NLMK's Board of Directors and the external Auditor.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK') and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker 'NLMK:LI'). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK shareholder capital, please follow the link.

