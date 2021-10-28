Log in
    PPHB   MYL8273OO004

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements) Dealings Outside Closed Period

10/28/2021 | 12:11am EDT
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K) ("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

: OTHERS

Description : DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING

REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to the Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Company wishes to announce that the following principle officer had given notice of her acceptance of options under the ESOS and ESGS as detailed below:-

Name

Date of

No. of

% of Options

Exercise Price

Remarks

Acquisition

Options

Acquired

Per Option

Acquired

Ooi Siew

26.10.2021

56,000

0.0296

Not Applicable

Acceptance

Hong

of ESGS

Options

Name

Date of

No. of

% of Options

Exercise Price

Remarks

Acquisition

Options

Acquired

Per Option

Acquired

Ooi Siew

26.10.2021

17,000

0.0090

RM0.75

Acceptance

Hong

of ESOS

Options

This announcement is dated 27 October 2021.

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
