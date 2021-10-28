PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K) ("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject : OTHERS

Description : DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING

REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to the Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Company wishes to announce that the following principle officer had given notice of her acceptance of options under the ESOS and ESGS as detailed below:-

Name Date of No. of % of Options Exercise Price Remarks Acquisition Options Acquired Per Option Acquired Ooi Siew 26.10.2021 56,000 0.0296 Not Applicable Acceptance Hong of ESGS Options Name Date of No. of % of Options Exercise Price Remarks Acquisition Options Acquired Per Option Acquired Ooi Siew 26.10.2021 17,000 0.0090 RM0.75 Acceptance Hong of ESOS Options

This announcement is dated 27 October 2021.