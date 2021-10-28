PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K) ("PPHB" or "the Company")
Description : DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING
REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Pursuant to the Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Company wishes to announce that the following principle officer had given notice of her acceptance of options under the ESOS and ESGS as detailed below:-
|
Name
|
Date of
|
No. of
|
% of Options
|
Exercise Price
|
Remarks
|
|
Acquisition
|
Options
|
Acquired
|
Per Option
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ooi Siew
|
26.10.2021
|
56,000
|
0.0296
|
Not Applicable
|
Acceptance
|
Hong
|
|
|
|
|
of ESGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Date of
|
No. of
|
% of Options
|
Exercise Price
|
Remarks
|
|
Acquisition
|
Options
|
Acquired
|
Per Option
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ooi Siew
|
26.10.2021
|
17,000
|
0.0090
|
RM0.75
|
Acceptance
|
Hong
|
|
|
|
|
of ESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement is dated 27 October 2021.
PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 04:10:05 UTC.