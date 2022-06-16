Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Public Packages Holdings Berhad
  News
  Summary
    PPHB   MYL8273OO004

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-14
0.5200 MYR   -1.62%
05:23aPUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Bonus Issue
PU
05/30Public Packages Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Public Packages Berhad : Bonus Issue

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or the "Company")

Subject

: NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING

REQUIREMENTS) : BONUS ISSUE

Description : PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS

BERHAD

("PPHB"

OR THE

"COMPANY") - BONUS ISSUE

Contents

: We refer to the announcements dated 6 April 2022, 7

April 2022, 15 April 2022,

28 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 30

May 2022 and 31

May 2022

("Announcements").

(Unless otherwise defined, the abbreviations used throughout this announcement are the same as those previously defined in the Announcements.)

On behalf of the Board, Affin Hwang IB wishes to announce that 75,565,703 Bonus Shares to be issued pursuant to the Bonus Issue will be listed and quoted on the Main Market of Bursa Securities with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 17 June 2022.

This announcement is dated 16 June 2022.

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
Net cash 2021 77,8 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Public Packages Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chiew Kang Koay Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Chiew Poh Koay Executive Chairman
Tin Nee Chuah Senior Manager-Operations
Soo Choon Khoo Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Eng Choon Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD-5.45%31
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.15%16 326
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA8.14%13 676
WESTROCK COMPANY-3.58%11 061
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-33.30%9 096
MONDI PLC-19.82%8 566