Public Packages Berhad : Bonus Issue

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or the "Company")

Subject : NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : BONUS ISSUE Description : PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD ("PPHB" OR THE "COMPANY") - BONUS ISSUE Contents : We refer to the announcements dated 6 April 2022, 7 April 2022, 15 April 2022, 28 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 30 May 2022 and 31 May 2022 ("Announcements").

(Unless otherwise defined, the abbreviations used throughout this announcement are the same as those previously defined in the Announcements.)

On behalf of the Board, Affin Hwang IB wishes to announce that 75,565,703 Bonus Shares to be issued pursuant to the Bonus Issue will be listed and quoted on the Main Market of Bursa Securities with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 17 June 2022.

This announcement is dated 16 June 2022.