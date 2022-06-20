Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Public Packages Holdings Berhad
  News
  Summary
    PPHB   MYL8273OO004

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-19
0.4950 MYR   -1.00%
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Kang
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Kang
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chue Beng
PU
Public Packages Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Kang

06/20/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

: Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to

Section 219 of CA 2016

Salutation

:

Mr

Shareholder Name

:

Koay Chiew Kang

NRIC/Passport/Company No

: 581031-07-5485

Nationality/Country of Incorporation

:

Malaysia

Address 1

: 55 Medan Kolam Air

City

:

Ayer Itam

Postcode

:

11400

Country

:

Malaysia

State

:

Pulau Pinang

Description (Class)

:

Ordinary Shares

Circumstances by reason of which change

:

Bonus Issue 2:5

has occurred

Nature of interest

:

Direct and Indirect Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units)

:

2,567,749

Direct (%)

:

0.970

Indirect/deemed Interest (units)

:

6,975,423

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

:

2.637

Date of Notice

:

20 June 2022

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

:

20 June 2022

DETAILS OF CHANGES

No

Date of

Name of

Address of

No. of

Type of

Description of

Nature of

Consideration

Change

registered

registered

securities

transaction

"Others" Type

Interest

(if any)

holder

holder

of Transaction

1

17 Jun 2022

Koay Sze-

55 Medan

733,642

Others

Bonus Issue 2:5

Direct

Lynn

Kolam Air

Interest

11500 Ayer

Itam Penang

2

17 Jun 2022

Koay Sze-

35-7-3

20,800

Others

Bonus Issue 2:5

Indirect

Lynn

Mutiara

Interest

Villa, Jalan

Bagan

Jermal,

10250

Penang

3

17 Jun 2022

Yeoh Bee

No.1 SB2

71,082

Others

Bonus Issue 2:5

Indirect

Yong

Persiaran

Interest

Gurney

10250

Georgetown

Penang

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
