Public Packages Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Poh
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)
("PPHB" or "the Company")
Subject
:
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to
Section 219 of CA 2016
Salutation
Shareholder Name
NRIC/Passport/Company No
Nationality/Country of Incorporation
Address 1
City
Postcode
Country
State
Description (Class)
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Total no of securities after change Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed Interest (units)
Indirect/deemed Interest (%)
Date of Notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Mr
Koay Chiew Poh
520917-07-5469
Malaysia
88-10-02Silverton Condominium, Persiaran Gurney
Georgetown
10250
Malaysia
Pulau Pinang
Ordinary Shares
1. Bonus Issue of 2:5
2. Bonus Issue of 2:5 to Ooi Siew Hong (his spouse) and Koay Teng Kwang (his son)
Direct and Indirect Interest
10,196,751
3.860
84,466,233
31.94
20/6/2022
20/6/2022
DETAILS OF CHANGES
No
Date of
Name of
Address of
No. of
Type of
Description
Nature of
Consideration
Change
registered
registered
securities
transaction
of "Others"
Interest
(if any)
holder
holder
Type of
Transaction
1
17 Jun 2022
Koay
Silverton
2,913,357
Others
Bonus Issue
Direct
Chiew Poh
Condominium
2:5
Interest
88-10-02
Persiaran
Gurney 10250
Georgetown,
Penang
2
17 Jun 2022
Koay
88-10-02
5,885
Others
Bonus Issue
Indirect
Teng
Persiaran
2:5
Interest
Kwang
Gurney 10250
Georgetown,
Penang
3
17 Jun 2022
Ooi Siew
1-2-3 Persiaran
45,200
Others
Bonus Issue
Indirect
Hong
Gurney 10350
2:5
Interest
Georgetown
Penang
Disclaimer
PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:53:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Sales 2021
197 M
44,8 M
44,8 M
Net income 2021
23,7 M
5,38 M
5,38 M
Net cash 2021
77,8 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,38x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
131 M
29,8 M
29,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,82x
EV / Sales 2021
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
33,7%
Chart PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.