Public Packages Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chue Beng
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)
("PPHB" or "the Company")
Subject
:
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to
Section 219 of CA 2016
Salutation
:
Mr
Shareholder Name
:
Koay Chue Beng
NRIC/Passport/Company No
: 610714-07-5353
Nationality/Country of Incorporation
:
Malaysia
Address 1
: Wisma Public Packages, Plot 67 Lintang Kampung Jawa
City
:
Bayan Lepas
Postcode
:
11900
Country
:
Malaysia
State
:
Pulau Pinang
Description (Class)
:
Ordinary Shares
Circumstances by reason of which change
:
Bonus Issue 2:5
has occurred
Nature of interest
:
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
:
888,860
Direct (%)
:
0.336
Indirect/deemed Interest (units)
:
-
Indirect/deemed Interest (%)
:
-
Date of Notice
:
20 Jun 2022
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
:
20 Jun 2022
DETAILS OF CHANGES
No
Date of
Name of
Address of
No. of
Type of
Description of
Nature of
Consideration
Change
registered
registered
securities
transaction
"Others" Type
Interest
(if any)
holder
holder
of Transaction
1
17 Jun 2022
Koay
Wisma
253,960
Others
Bonus Issue 2:5
Direct
Chue
Public
Interest
Beng
Packages,
Plot 67
Lintang
Kampung
Jawa, 11900
Bayan Lepas
Penang
Disclaimer
PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:53:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Sales 2021
197 M
44,8 M
44,8 M
Net income 2021
23,7 M
5,38 M
5,38 M
Net cash 2021
77,8 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,38x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
131 M
29,8 M
29,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,82x
EV / Sales 2021
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
33,7%
Chart PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.