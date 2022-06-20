Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Public Packages Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPHB   MYL8273OO004

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-19
0.4950 MYR   -1.00%
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Poh
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Kang
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chue Beng
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Packages Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Teng Liang

06/20/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

:

Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to

Section 219 of CA 2016

Salutation

:

Mr

Shareholder Name

:

Koay Teng Liang

NRIC/Passport/Company No

: 771201-07-5515

Nationality/Country of Incorporation

:

Malaysia

Address 1

: 88-10-02 Silverton Condominium, Persiaran Gurney

City

:

Georgetown

Postcode

:

10250

Country

:

Malaysia

State

:

Pulau Pinang

Description (Class)

:

Ordinary Shares

Circumstances by reason of which change

:

Bonus Issue 2:5

has occurred

Nature of interest

:

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units)

:

158,193

Direct (%)

:

0.059

Indirect/deemed Interest (units)

:

-

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

:

-

Date of Notice

:

20 Jun 2022

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

:

20 Jun 2022

DETAILS OF CHANGES

No

Date of

Name of

Address of

No. of

Type of

Description of

Nature of

Consideration

Change

registered

registered

securities

transaction

"Others" Type

Interest

(if any)

holder

holder

of Transaction

1

17 Jun 2022

Koay

Silverton

45,198

Others

Bonus Issue 2:5

Direct

Teng

88-10-2

Interest

Liang

Persiaran

Gurney

10250

Georgetown

Penang

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Tan..
PU
06/16PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Bonus Issue
PU
05/30Public Packages Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/28PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of meeting
PU
04/15PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Proposed Bonus Issue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net cash 2021 77,8 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Public Packages Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chiew Kang Koay Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Chiew Poh Koay Executive Chairman
Tin Nee Chuah Senior Manager-Operations
Soo Choon Khoo Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Eng Choon Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD-10.00%30
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.86%15 696
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.59%12 975
WESTROCK COMPANY-7.35%10 474
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-32.25%8 868
MONDI PLC-21.74%8 467