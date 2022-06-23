Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Public Packages Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPHB   MYL8273OO004

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-21
0.5150 MYR   +1.98%
04:55aPUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Dealings in Listed Securities - (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Poh
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koay Chiew Kang
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Packages Berhad : Dealings in Listed Securities - (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

: OTHERS

Description

: DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

No

Salutation

Name

Designation

Type of

Description

Date of

Description

No of

% of

Consideration

Transaction

of "Others"

Transaction

of Securities

Securities

Securities

Type of

Transacted

Transacted

Transaction

1

Madam

Ooi Siew

Officer

Others

Bonus Issue

17 Jun 2022

Ordinary

2,698,785

1.020

Malaysian

Hong

2:5

Shares

Ringgit

(Deemed

(MYR)

Interest)

0.000

Remarks: Deemed Interest held by Koay Boon Pee Holdings Sdn. Bhd. by virtue of Section 8 of the Companies Act 2016.

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
04:55aPUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Dealings in Listed Securities - (Chapter 14 of Listing Requiremen..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Koa..
PU
06/20PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest  (Section 219 of CA 2016) - Mr.Tan..
PU
06/16PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Bonus Issue
PU
05/30Public Packages Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/28PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net cash 2021 77,8 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Public Packages Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chiew Kang Koay Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Chiew Poh Koay Executive Chairman
Tin Nee Chuah Senior Manager-Operations
Soo Choon Khoo Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Eng Choon Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD-6.36%31
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-10.86%15 285
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.47%12 688
WESTROCK COMPANY-9.47%10 013
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-31.44%8 902
SIG GROUP AG-22.43%8 715