Public Packages Berhad : Dealings in Listed Securities - (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD
Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)
("PPHB" or "the Company")
|
Subject
|
: OTHERS
|
Description
|
: DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
|
|
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
|
No
|
Salutation
|
Name
|
Designation
|
Type of
|
Description
|
Date of
|
Description
|
No of
|
% of
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
of "Others"
|
Transaction
|
of Securities
|
Securities
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
|
|
Transacted
|
Transacted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Madam
|
Ooi Siew
|
Officer
|
Others
|
Bonus Issue
|
17 Jun 2022
|
Ordinary
|
2,698,785
|
1.020
|
Malaysian
|
|
|
Hong
|
|
|
2:5
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Ringgit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Deemed
|
|
|
(MYR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest)
|
|
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks: Deemed Interest held by Koay Boon Pee Holdings Sdn. Bhd. by virtue of Section 8 of the Companies Act 2016.
Disclaimer
