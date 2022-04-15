Log in
PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

(PPHB)
02:50aPUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Proposed Bonus Issue
04/06PUBLIC PACKAGES BERHAD : Proposed Bonus Issues
02/25Public Packages Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Public Packages Berhad : Proposed Bonus Issue

04/15/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Subject

:NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : BONUS ISSUE

Description

:

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD ("PPHB" OR THE "COMPANY") - PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE

Contents

:

With refer to the announcement dated 6 April 2022 and 7 April 2022 ("Announcements").

(Unless otherwise defined, the abbreviations used throughout this announcement are the same as those previously defined in the Announcements.)

On behalf of the Board, Affin Hwang IB wishes to announce that Bursa Securities had, vide its letter dated 14 April 2022, resolved to approve the listing of and quotation for up to 75,569,000 new PPHB Shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Bonus Issue on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

The approval granted by Bursa Securities is subject to the following conditions:

(i) PPHB and Affin Hwang IB must fully comply with the relevant provisions under the Listing Requirements pertaining to the implementation of the Proposed Bonus Issue;

  • (ii) PPHB and Affin Hwang IB to inform Bursa Securities upon the completion of the Proposed Bonus Issue;

  • (iii) PPHB/ Affin Hwang IB to furnish Bursa Securities with a certified true copy of the resolution passed by the shareholders at the forthcoming general meeting for the Proposed Bonus Issue;

  • (iv) PPHB and Affin Hwang IB to furnish Bursa Securities with a written confirmation of its compliance with the terms and conditions of Bursa Securities' approval once the Proposed Bonus Issue is completed; and

  • (v) PPHB/ Affin Hwang IB are required to make the relevant announcements pursuant to Paragraphs 6.35(2)(a)&(b) and 6.35(4) of the Listing Requirements.

This announcement is dated 15 April 2022.

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
