Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPHC   US7444301094

PUBLIC POLICY HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(PPHC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-03-01 am EST
137.50 GBX   +1.48%
01:30pPublic Policy Holding buys Multistate for initial USD22 million
AN
12:22pPublic Policy Holding secures GBP17 million credit facility
AN
04:18aPublic Policy Holding to Acquire MultiState Associates for Initial Sum of $22 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Policy Holding buys Multistate for initial USD22 million

03/01/2023 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Public Policy Holding Co Inc on Wednesday announced the acquisition of MultiState Associates, one of the largest US-based state and local government relations specialists, for an initial consideration of?USD22 million.

The US-based government relations and public affairs firm said the deal would be substantially and immediately accretive to underlying earnings with significant revenue and profit synergy potential through the referral of existing clients from the Public Policy network.

The USD22 million deal will be funded USD17.6 million in cash and USD4.4 million through the issue of new shares in the company to the owners of MultiState.

Public Policy Holding said MultiState's services are highly complementary to its strength in research and compliance adding to and enhancing the company's existing broader client offering.

The firm separately said on Wednesday that it has entered into a USD17 million credit facility.

Further payments are contingent on MultiState achieving profit growth targets between 2022 and 2027 taking the maximum payable under the deal to USD70 million.

Public Policy also updated on current trading. It said strong trading momentum continued into the second half of 2022 and forecast revenue for the year of around USD109 million.

Underlying EBITDA margin is seen in line with management's expectations and the firm expects to pay a final dividend in line with its stated policy of distributing up to 70% of profit after tax.

Shares in Public Policy Holding closed up 1.5% at 137.50 pence in London on Wednesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PUBLIC POLICY HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
01:30pPublic Policy Holding buys Multistate for initial USD22 million
AN
12:22pPublic Policy Holding secures GBP17 million credit facility
AN
04:18aPublic Policy Holding to Acquire MultiState Associates for Initial Sum of $22 Million
MT
02/17Authors Milton Seligman And Fernando : Corruption, Democracy, and Public Policy in Brazil,..
AQ
02/08Land Betterment Appoints Byron E. Price, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
AQ
02/08Reproductive Rights In The Post-Dobbs Era (Podcast)
AQ
02/03Caryn Moore Lund, new Vice President of Public Policy, Regulatory and Government Affair..
AQ
01/13American Urological Association Names New Public Policy Council Chair
AQ
01/06Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association Appoints Maggie Sklar As Incoming C..
AQ
2022Nigerian Govt Releases Proofs of Negotiation With Twitter
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 109 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart PUBLIC POLICY HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 2,83 $
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Stewart Hall Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Bill R. Chess Chief Financial Officer
Jill Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Gensemer Chief Strategy Officer
Ron Starzman Vice President-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POLICY HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-6.87%180
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.77%56 891
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-6.70%50 723
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.15%49 680
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.23%32 163
NASDAQ, INC.-8.15%27 414