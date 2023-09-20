Public Policy Holding Co Inc - Washington DC-based government and public relations firm - Non-Executive Chair Simon Lee buys GBP101,440 in shares on Monday in London. Buys 72,000 shares at 127 pence each and 8,000 shares at 125p each.

Following this transaction, Lee holds 204,824 shares, representing 0.18% stake in the company.

Current stock price: 122.30 pence

12-month change: down 15%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

