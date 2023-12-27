Investor

Athens, December 27, 2023

Agreement between PPC Renewables and the Copelouzos and Samaras

Groups for a 216MW Offshore Wind Farm at the offshore area of

Alexandroupolis

PPC announces that, PPC Renewables and the Copelouzos and Samaras Groups have signed an agreement for the acquisition of shares of the company "THRAKIKI WIND 1 S.A.", which holds the Generation License for the Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) of 216MW at the offshore area of Alexandroupolis. The agreements provides that PPC Renewables will become the sole shareholder of "THRAKIKI WIND 1 S.A.".

The Offshore Wind Farm currently holds a 216 MW Generation License and falls into the provisions of article 174 of L. 4964/2022 for the Pilot implementation of Offshore Wind Farms. It is provided for that it will be installed at the offshore area of Alexandroupolis and to be of fixed bottom. The Hellenic Hydrocarbon and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) has already issued an Exploration license pertaining to the maritime area, which extends south of the coastline of the Evros Regional Unit and north- northwest of Samothrace Island and is defined as an area for the development of Pilot Offshore Wind Farms projects with a total capacity of 600MW.

The parties thereto will seek, through their cooperation, to utilize their extensive expertise, experience and technical, commercial and financial know-how, in the design, development, implementation and operation of large-scale RES projects, with a focus on wind farms, aiming at a faster and more efficient development of this pilot offshore wind farm.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Solutions S.A. (PwC) acted as Financial Advisor and Vizas - Katrinakis and Associates Law Firm as Legal Advisor to PPC Renewables in connection with the acquisition. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as Legal Advisor to Copelouzos Group and Samaras Group.