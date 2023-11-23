Investor

Relations

Department

Athens, November 23, 2023

Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007, and the relevant notification received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc making use of the trading book exemption, on 15.11.2023, the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities:

557,448 voting rights (or 0.15%) attached to shares according to article 10 of L. 3556/2007, from 15,200,757 (or 3.98%) on 21.9.2023 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Securities Lending) according to article 11 par. 1.a) of L. 3556/2007, from 5,362,624 (or 1.40%) on 21.9.2023 and 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Swaps) with similar economic effect, according to article 11 par. 1.b) of L. 3556/2007, from 10,773 (or 0.003%) on 21.9.2023.

Hence, the total position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps), amounted on 15.11.2023 to 557,448 (or 0.15%) from 20,574,154 (or 5.39%) on 21.9.2023.

For further information please contact: Public Power Corporation S.A.

Investor Relations, e-mail:ir@dei.grIoannis Stefos, IR Director Telephone : + 30 210 529 2153 e-mail:i.stefos@dei.gr

The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. www.dei.grat the "Investors Relations" section.