April 11, 2024

Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007 and the relevant notifications received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities (amongst them Goldman Sachs International with 5.003% on 08.04.2024) :

Notification Date the Voting Voting rights Voting rights Total date threshold rights attached to attached to holdings. was attached to financial financial of PPC's exceeded shares instruments instruments voting or reached according (Securities (Swaps) with rights to article 10 Lending) similar of according to economic effect, L. 3556/2007 article 11 par. according to 1.a) of article 11 par. 1.b) L. 3556/2007 of L. 3556/2007 09.04.2024 making use of the 05.04.2024 560,044 0 0 560,044 trading (or 0.15%) (or 0%) (or 0%) (or 0.15%) book exemption 10.04.2024 08.04.2024 11,531,291 8,137,816 3,561 19,672,668 (or 3.02%) (or 2.13%) (or 0.001%) (or 5.15%)

Hence, the total holdings of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of PPC's voting rights, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps) amounted on 08.04.2024 to 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) from 19,670,918 (or 5.15%) on 27.03.2024.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Department