Announcement - Regulated information

April 11, 2024

Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007 and the relevant notifications received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities (amongst them Goldman Sachs International with 5.003% on 08.04.2024) :

Notification

Date the

Voting

Voting rights

Voting rights

Total

date

threshold

rights

attached to

attached to

holdings.

was

attached to

financial

financial

of PPC's

exceeded

shares

instruments

instruments

voting

or reached

according

(Securities

(Swaps) with

rights

to article 10

Lending)

similar

of

according to

economic effect,

L. 3556/2007

article 11 par.

according to

1.a) of

article 11 par. 1.b)

L. 3556/2007

of

L. 3556/2007

09.04.2024

making use

of the

05.04.2024

560,044

0

0

560,044

trading

(or 0.15%)

(or 0%)

(or 0%)

(or 0.15%)

book

exemption

10.04.2024

08.04.2024

11,531,291

8,137,816

3,561

19,672,668

(or 3.02%)

(or 2.13%)

(or 0.001%)

(or 5.15%)

Hence, the total holdings of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of PPC's voting rights, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps) amounted on 08.04.2024 to 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) from 19,670,918 (or 5.15%) on 27.03.2024.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Department

30, Chalkokondyli str., 104 32 Athens Τ: +30 210 529 2153

+30 210 529 3665

+30 210 529 3207 ir@ppcgroup.com

The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 17:08:07 UTC.