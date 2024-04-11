Announcement - Regulated information
April 11, 2024
Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007 and the relevant notifications received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities (amongst them Goldman Sachs International with 5.003% on 08.04.2024) :
Notification
Date the
Voting
Voting rights
Voting rights
Total
date
threshold
rights
attached to
attached to
holdings.
was
attached to
financial
financial
of PPC's
exceeded
shares
instruments
instruments
voting
or reached
according
(Securities
(Swaps) with
rights
to article 10
Lending)
similar
of
according to
economic effect,
L. 3556/2007
article 11 par.
according to
1.a) of
article 11 par. 1.b)
L. 3556/2007
of
L. 3556/2007
09.04.2024
making use
of the
05.04.2024
560,044
0
0
560,044
trading
(or 0.15%)
(or 0%)
(or 0%)
(or 0.15%)
book
exemption
10.04.2024
08.04.2024
11,531,291
8,137,816
3,561
19,672,668
(or 3.02%)
(or 2.13%)
(or 0.001%)
(or 5.15%)
Hence, the total holdings of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of PPC's voting rights, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps) amounted on 08.04.2024 to 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) from 19,670,918 (or 5.15%) on 27.03.2024.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations Department
30, Chalkokondyli str., 104 32 Athens Τ: +30 210 529 2153
+30 210 529 3665
+30 210 529 3207 ir@ppcgroup.com
The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.
2
