Announcement - Regulated information

May 21, 2024

Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007, and the relevant notification received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc with the application of the trading book exemption, on 15.5.2024, the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities:

560,044 voting rights (or 0.15%) attached to shares according to article 10 of L. 3556/2007, from 11,531,291 (or 3.02%) on 08.04.2024 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Securities Lending) according to article 11 par. 1.a) of L. 3556/2007, from 8,137,816 (or 2.13%) on 08.04.2024 and 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Swaps) with similar economic effect, according to article 11 par. 1.b) of L. 3556/2007, from 3,561 (or 0.001%) on 08.04.2024.

Hence, the total position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps), amounted on 15.05.2024 to 560,044 (or 0.15%) from 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) on 08.04.2024.