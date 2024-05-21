Announcement - Regulated information

May 21, 2024

Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007, and the relevant notification received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc with the application of the trading book exemption, on 15.5.2024, the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities:

  1. 560,044 voting rights (or 0.15%) attached to shares according to article 10 of L. 3556/2007, from 11,531,291 (or 3.02%) on 08.04.2024
  2. 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Securities Lending) according to article 11 par. 1.a) of L. 3556/2007, from 8,137,816 (or 2.13%) on 08.04.2024 and
  3. 0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Swaps) with similar economic effect, according to article 11 par. 1.b) of L. 3556/2007, from 3,561 (or 0.001%) on 08.04.2024.

Hence, the total position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps), amounted on 15.05.2024 to 560,044 (or 0.15%) from 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) on 08.04.2024.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Department

30, Chalkokondyli str., 104 32 Athens Τ: +30 210 529 2153

+30 210 529 3665

+30 210 529 3207 ir@ppcgroup.com

The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 14:58:07 UTC.