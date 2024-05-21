Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
May 21, 2024 at 10:59 am EDT
Announcement - Regulated information
May 21, 2024
Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that, according to the provisions of L. 3556/2007, and the relevant notification received by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc with the application of the trading book exemption, on 15.5.2024, the position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, comprised of the following indirect holdings, through controlled legal entities:
560,044 voting rights (or 0.15%) attached to shares according to article 10 of L. 3556/2007, from 11,531,291 (or 3.02%) on 08.04.2024
0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Securities Lending) according to article 11 par. 1.a) of L. 3556/2007, from 8,137,816 (or 2.13%) on 08.04.2024 and
0 voting rights (or 0%) attached to financial instruments (Swaps) with similar economic effect, according to article 11 par. 1.b) of L. 3556/2007, from 3,561 (or 0.001%) on 08.04.2024.
Hence, the total position of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on PPC's voting rights that is required to be reported, i.e. the total of voting rights attached to shares, the voting rights through financial instruments (Securities Lending) and the voting rights through financial instruments with similar economic effect (Swaps), amounted on 15.05.2024 to 560,044 (or 0.15%) from 19,672,668 (or 5.15%) on 08.04.2024.
The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.
Public Power Corporation S.A. is Greece's only electricity distributor, and the group is also the leading Greek electricity producer. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity sale and production (87.9%): 26 TWh produced in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group owns thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as renewable energy production facilities with a total installed capacity of 10.4 GW;
- electricity transmission and distribution (4.9%): owned a network of over 244,000 km of electricity distribution lines;
- other (7.2%).
Greece accounts for 99.7% of net sales.