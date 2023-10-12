Investor
Athens, October 12, 2023
Announcement - Regulated information
Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that in the context of its buy-back programme for the purchase of up to 36,344,000 of its own shares, for the period from 05.10.2023 until 11.10.2023, PPC purchased through transactions in the Athens Exchange, 619,200 Own Shares in total, as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Weighted Average
Price (€)
05.10.2023
127,000
9.1496
06.10.2023
138,000
8.9896
09.10.2023
136,000
8.6854
10.10.2023
87,200
9.1552
11.10.2023
131,000
9.4098
Following the above-mentioned purchases PPC holds an aggregate of 15,094,043 shares issued by it, which correspond to 3.9513% of the Company's total shares.
This announcement is issued in accordance with (EU) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16.4.2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8.3.2016.
For further information please contact: Public Power Corporation S.A.
Investor Relations, e-mail:ir@dei.grIoannis Stefos, IR Director Telephone : + 30 210 529 2153 e-mail:i.stefos@dei.gr
The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. www.dei.grat the "Investors Relations" section.
