Athens, October 12, 2023

Announcement - Regulated information

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that in the context of its buy-back programme for the purchase of up to 36,344,000 of its own shares, for the period from 05.10.2023 until 11.10.2023, PPC purchased through transactions in the Athens Exchange, 619,200 Own Shares in total, as follows:

Date Number of Shares Weighted Average Price (€) 05.10.2023 127,000 9.1496 06.10.2023 138,000 8.9896 09.10.2023 136,000 8.6854 10.10.2023 87,200 9.1552 11.10.2023 131,000 9.4098

Following the above-mentioned purchases PPC holds an aggregate of 15,094,043 shares issued by it, which correspond to 3.9513% of the Company's total shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with (EU) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16.4.2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8.3.2016.

