Announcement - Regulated information

March 14, 2024

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that in the context of its buy-back programmeforthepurchaseofupto36,344,000ofitsownshares,fortheperiodfrom 07.03.2024 until 13.03.2024, PPC purchased through transactions in the Athens Exchange, 244,600 Own Shares in total, as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Weighted Average

Price (€)

07.03.2024

25,500

11.8473

08.03.2024

34,600

11.7842

11.03.2024

73,000

11.4200

12.03.2024

59,000

11.2961

13.03.2024

52,500

11.3612

Following the above-mentioned purchases PPC holds an aggregate of 19,517,958 shares issued by it, which correspond to 5.1094% of the Company's total shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with (EU) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16.4.2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8.3.2016.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Department

30, Chalkokondyli str., 104 32 Athens Τ: +30 210 529 2153

+30 210 529 3665

+30 210 529 3207 ir@ppcgroup.com

The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 09:31:05 UTC.