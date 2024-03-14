Announcement - Regulated information

March 14, 2024

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that in the context of its buy-back programmeforthepurchaseofupto36,344,000ofitsownshares,fortheperiodfrom 07.03.2024 until 13.03.2024, PPC purchased through transactions in the Athens Exchange, 244,600 Own Shares in total, as follows:

Date Number of Shares Weighted Average Price (€) 07.03.2024 25,500 11.8473 08.03.2024 34,600 11.7842 11.03.2024 73,000 11.4200 12.03.2024 59,000 11.2961 13.03.2024 52,500 11.3612

Following the above-mentioned purchases PPC holds an aggregate of 19,517,958 shares issued by it, which correspond to 5.1094% of the Company's total shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with (EU) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16.4.2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8.3.2016.

