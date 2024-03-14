Announcement - Regulated information
March 14, 2024
Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC") announces that in the context of its buy-back programmeforthepurchaseofupto36,344,000ofitsownshares,fortheperiodfrom 07.03.2024 until 13.03.2024, PPC purchased through transactions in the Athens Exchange, 244,600 Own Shares in total, as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Weighted Average
Price (€)
07.03.2024
25,500
11.8473
08.03.2024
34,600
11.7842
11.03.2024
73,000
11.4200
12.03.2024
59,000
11.2961
13.03.2024
52,500
11.3612
Following the above-mentioned purchases PPC holds an aggregate of 19,517,958 shares issued by it, which correspond to 5.1094% of the Company's total shares.
This announcement is issued in accordance with (EU) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16.4.2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8.3.2016.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations Department
30, Chalkokondyli str., 104 32 Athens Τ: +30 210 529 2153
+30 210 529 3665
+30 210 529 3207 ir@ppcgroup.com
The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. (www.ppcgroup.com) at the "Investors Relations" section.
