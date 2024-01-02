Investors
Relations
Department
Athens, January 2, 2024
Announcement - Regulated information
Financial Calendar 2024
Public Power Corporation S.A. announces its financial calendar for 2024.
January 23, 2024
Capital Markets Day
Announcement of full year 2023 results
April 9, 2024
Publication on the Company website
(www.dei.gr) of the Financial Report FY
2023
May 23, 2024
Announcement of Q1 2024 results
June 27, 2024
Annual General Meeting of the
Shareholders
July 22, 2024
Ex-dividend date
July 23, 2024
Record date
July 26, 2024
Dividend payment for the year 2023
through a bank settlement
Announcement of H1 2024 results
August 6, 2024
Publication on the Company website
(www.dei.gr) of the Financial Report H1
2024
November 7, 2024
Announcement of the 9M 2024 results
The financial results for each reporting period will be posted after the market closing of the Athens Stock Exchange, on the Company website (www.dei.gr) as well as on the website of the Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) and the briefing of institutional investors and analysts by conference call will be conducted on the same day.
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant notification to the investor community by amending the present calendar. It is noted that dividend distribution and the relevant abovementioned dates, are subject to the approval the Board of Directors and the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.
For further information please contact:
Public Power Corporation S.A.
Investor Relations, e-mail:ir@dei.gr
Ioannis Stefos, IR Director
Telephone: + 30 210 529 2153
Fax: + 30 210 523 0394
e-mail:i.stefos@dei.gr
The announcement may be accessed on the website of Public Power Corporation S.A. www.dei.grat the "Investor Relations" section.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 08:21:33 UTC.