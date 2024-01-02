Investors

Relations

Department

Athens, January 2, 2024

Announcement - Regulated information

Financial Calendar 2024

Public Power Corporation S.A. announces its financial calendar for 2024.

January 23, 2024 Capital Markets Day Announcement of full year 2023 results April 9, 2024 Publication on the Company website (www.dei.gr) of the Financial Report FY 2023 May 23, 2024 Announcement of Q1 2024 results June 27, 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders July 22, 2024 Ex-dividend date July 23, 2024 Record date July 26, 2024 Dividend payment for the year 2023 through a bank settlement Announcement of H1 2024 results August 6, 2024 Publication on the Company website (www.dei.gr) of the Financial Report H1 2024 November 7, 2024 Announcement of the 9M 2024 results

The financial results for each reporting period will be posted after the market closing of the Athens Stock Exchange, on the Company website (www.dei.gr) as well as on the website of the Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) and the briefing of institutional investors and analysts by conference call will be conducted on the same day.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant notification to the investor community by amending the present calendar. It is noted that dividend distribution and the relevant abovementioned dates, are subject to the approval the Board of Directors and the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Public Power Corporation S.A.

Investor Relations, e-mail:ir@dei.gr

Ioannis Stefos, IR Director

Telephone: + 30 210 529 2153

Fax: + 30 210 523 0394

e-mail:i.stefos@dei.gr

