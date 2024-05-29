Meeting and exercise his/her voting right shall be considered any person who is registered at the Record Date in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) of the Societe Anonyme "Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) or any person identified as such based on the relevant date recorded through the registered intermediaries or other intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of the legislation (Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2018, Law 4706/2020 and Regulation (EU) 2018/1212), as well as of the Regulation of Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Official Government Gazette vol. Β' issue 1007/16.03.2021).

Shareholder capacity is evidenced by any legal means and in any case based on the information that the Company will have received up until the commencement of the meeting from the ATHEXCSD or through the aforementioned intermediaries, pursuant to the above provisions.

A Shareholder may participate in the General Meeting via the confirmations or notices under Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediary, unless the General Meeting refuses this participation on serious grounds that justify such refusal in compliance with the provisions in force (Article 19, par. 1, Law 4569/2018, Article 124 par. 5, Law 4548/2018).

Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person or by proxy.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the General Meeting by proxy shall send the relevant proxy holder authorization to the Company at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the date set for the General Meeting, that is until June 25, 2024 at 10:00' and until July 13, 2024 at 10:00' for the Repeat General Meeting.

Each Shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxy holders. Legal entities may participate in the General Meeting by appointing up to three (3) natural persons as proxy holders.

However, if a Shareholder holds shares of the Company in more than one securities account, the above limitation shall not prevent the Shareholder from appointing separate proxy holders for each of the securities account where the shares are held with respect to the General Meeting. A proxy holder acting on behalf of several Shareholders may cast votes differently for each Shareholder. Proxy holding may be revoked at any time.

The relevant Proxy Holder Authorization form (power of attorney) is available on the company's website, at the "Investor Relations" section: https://www.ppcgroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-information/genikes-suneleuseis-metoxon/.

The appointment and the revocation of the proxy holder for the participation in the General Meeting shall be made in writing and notified to the Company at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the date set for the General Meeting, by submitting the document at the Company's headquarters at the Shareholder Services Unit (30, Chalkokondyli st., GR 10432, Athens) or by post or via e-mail at cass@ppcgroup.comor in the event of Shareholders identified through intermediaries, via the confirmations or notices under Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediaries.

The Shareholder's proxy is obliged to disclose to the Company, pursuant to Article 128 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018, prior to the commencement of the General Meeting, any specific fact, which might be useful to the Shareholders in