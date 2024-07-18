Announcement - Regulated information

July 18, 2024

Performance Report for the Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due in 2028

Public Power Corporation S.A. ("PPC"), announces with respect to the Sustainability- Linked Bond Performance Report for the €500 m Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due in 2028, ("Notes") that the reduction of Scope 1 GHG emissions for the financial year 2023 in comparison to financial year 2019 stood at 57.81% compared to the 57% target set in the Notes.

Therefore, the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) has been achieved and the interest step-up of 50bps (0.5%) will not apply on the Notes from the next coupon date.

The Sustainability-Linked Bond Performance Report is available on PPC's website under the "Investor Relations" section

