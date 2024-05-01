Announcement - Regulated information

May 1, 2024

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

of PPC S.A.

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, was held on April 30, 2024, at 15:00, in accordance with the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was published on April 9, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Law and its Articles of Incorporation and was posted on the Company's website.

In the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, 365 Shareholders were legally presented (in person or by proxy), representing 247,087,526 common registered shares with voting right on a total of 361,405,627 common registered shares with voting right (own shares are not taken into account for the formation of the quorum of α General Meeting pursuant to L. 4548/2018, article 50, paragraph 1, item a), that is a quorum of 68.37%.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 30,

2024 discussed and resolved on the following items of the Agenda:

ITEM ONE: Election of two (2) Independent Members of the Board of Directors of PPC S.A. in order to fill two (2) vacancies.

Due to α) the amendment of Article 9 "Composition and Term of Office of the Board of Directors" of the Articles of Incorporation by the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 14.12.2023, as well as b) the resignation as of 01.03.2024 of the Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors Mr. Stephanos Theodoridis, the shareholders approved the election of the proposed by the Board of Directors members mentioned below and in the capacity that each one is mentioned, as follows:

of Mr. Christos-Stergios Glavanis as Independent, Non - Executive member of the Board for a three year term (30.04.2024 until 29.04.2027)

The total number of votes for which valid votes were casted, amounted to 247,087,526, which correspond to 100% of the share capital that was present.

Number of votes in favor: 243,177,872 against: 3,909,654, abstained: 0.