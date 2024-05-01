Announcement - Regulated information
May 1, 2024
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
of PPC S.A.
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, was held on April 30, 2024, at 15:00, in accordance with the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was published on April 9, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Law and its Articles of Incorporation and was posted on the Company's website.
In the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, 365 Shareholders were legally presented (in person or by proxy), representing 247,087,526 common registered shares with voting right on a total of 361,405,627 common registered shares with voting right (own shares are not taken into account for the formation of the quorum of α General Meeting pursuant to L. 4548/2018, article 50, paragraph 1, item a), that is a quorum of 68.37%.
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 30,
2024 discussed and resolved on the following items of the Agenda:
ITEM ONE: Election of two (2) Independent Members of the Board of Directors of PPC S.A. in order to fill two (2) vacancies.
Due to α) the amendment of Article 9 "Composition and Term of Office of the Board of Directors" of the Articles of Incorporation by the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 14.12.2023, as well as b) the resignation as of 01.03.2024 of the Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors Mr. Stephanos Theodoridis, the shareholders approved the election of the proposed by the Board of Directors members mentioned below and in the capacity that each one is mentioned, as follows:
- of Mr. Christos-Stergios Glavanis as Independent, Non - Executive member of the Board for a three year term (30.04.2024 until 29.04.2027)
The total number of votes for which valid votes were casted, amounted to 247,087,526, which correspond to 100% of the share capital that was present.
Number of votes in favor: 243,177,872 against: 3,909,654, abstained: 0.
Therefore, the majority of the shareholders on a 98.42% of the valid votes has voted in favor of the item.
- of Ms. Charikleia Sinaniotou as Independent, Non - Executive member of the Board for a three year term (30.04.2024 until 29.04.2027)
The total number of votes for which valid votes were casted, amounted to 247,087,526, which correspond to 100% of the share capital that was present.
Number of votes in favor: 247,087,294, against: 232, abstained: 0. Therefore, the majority of the shareholders on a 99.9999% of the valid votes has voted in favor of the item.
Confirmation of the type - structure and redefinition of the composition of the Audit Committee
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders following the election of Mr. Christos - Stergios Glavanis as Independent, Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors has confirmed the type - structure of the independent "mixed" committee consisting of members of the Board of Directors and third persons (Non-Members of the Board of Directors) and redefined its composition as follows:
Type of the Audit Committee: The Audit Committee is an independent "mixed" committee consisting of Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors and third persons (Non-Members of the Board of Directors) pursuant to Article 44 par. 1, case (a), subcase (ab) of Law 4449/2017, as in force.
Composition of the Audit Committee: The Audit Committee shall consist of six (6) members of which:
- four (4) members coming from the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors of the Company, and
- two (2) Non-Members of the Board of Directors, independent within the meaning of Article 9, par. 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020,
Therefore, the Audit Committee of PPC S.A. with its members listed according to the Greek alphabetical order, capacity and term of office, is as follows:
- Evangelos Angeletopoulos, son of Dimitrios, Non-Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 07.05.2026
- Christos-StergiosGlavanis, son of Michael, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 13.12.2025
- Nikitas Glykas, son of Ioannis, Non-Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 07.05.2026
- Despina Doxaki, daughter of Ioannis, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 28.06.2025
- Stefanos Kardamakis, son of Ioannis, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 21.08.2025 and
- Maria Psyllaki, daughter of Michael, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office ending on 16.12.2024.
ITEM TWO: Amendment of the Remuneration Policy of PPC S.A.
The General Meeting has approved the amendment of the Remuneration Policy of PPC S.A. with the total number of votes for which valid votes were casted, amounting to 247,087,526 which correspond to 100% of the share capital that was present.
Number of votes in favor: 215,356,836, against: 30,830,791, abstained: 899,899. Therefore, the majority of the shareholders on a 87.16% of the valid votes has voted in favor of the item.
