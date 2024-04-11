Announcement - Regulated information

April 11, 2024

Strategic Cooperation Agreement between PPC Group and MYTILINEOS Energy

Metals for the development of a solar portfolio of up to 2,000MW in 4 countries

PPC Group and MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals announce that they have signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement (CFA) for the development and construction of aportfolioof solar projectsupto2000MW inItaly,Bulgaria, Croatiaand Romania.The value of the deal is estimated at up to €2 billion and is expected to be implemented over the next three years.

Specifically, the agreement refers to approximately 90 solar projects owned by MYTILINEOS in Italy (503 MW), Romania (516 MW), Bulgaria (500 MW) and Croatia (445 MW) which are at various stages of development. Under the agreement MYTILINEOS will undertake thedevelopmentand construction of these projects, which will then be acquired by PPC Group upon completion of their connection to the electricity grid of the aforementioned countries.

MYTILINEOS' track record in implementing complex RES projects internationally has been a catalyst for PPC's confidence in the cooperation of the parties and serves as a guarantee for the successful implementation of the agreement.

The framework agreement between the two parties is a landmark for the leading role that Greek companies can play in the wider region and Europe's energy security. The agreement is also an important milestone for the energy transition, with the green energy projects developed under the contract expected to provide power for 320,000 households and displace 3.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

For PPC Group, the agreement is an important step towards the implementation of the strategy recently presented to the investment community for growth in Southeastern Europe, with green energy as a key pillar. With this agreement, PPC Group will acquire RES projects outside Romania, where it already has a significant presence, and in three new countries, namely Italy, Bulgaria and Croatia.

PPC Group's strategy includes expansion in Southeastern Europe and leveraging the opportunitiestocreatevalueamongthecountriesthroughtheenergycorridorbeing created. With its presence in different geographical areas, with an expanded and complementary RES portfolio, PPC Group intends to take advantage of the different