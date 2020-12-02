Greece's PPC to spend 3.4 bln euro on power grid, renewables by 2023

ATHENS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility
Public Power Corp. (PPC) will spend 3.4 billion euros
($4.11 billion) to expand its footprint in renewables and
modernise the country's distribution grid, it said on Wednesday.
The coal-reliant utility, which is 51% owned by the state,
has pledged to shut down all but one of its coal-fired plants by
2023 to help Greece reduce carbon emissions in line with climate
targets set by the European Union.
In a presentation to investors released on Wednesday, PPC
said that about 42% of the 3.4 billion euro spending will be
siphoned into upgrading power distribution via its
242-kilometre-long grid, which it fully owns now but plans to
partially privatise next year.
PPC will also use a big chunk of that sum to build solar and
wind plants and boost its capacity from green energy to 1.5
gigawatt by 2023 from just 0.17 gigawatt now, it said.
PPC said that coal-fired plants with a 3.4 gigawatt capacity
will be decommissioned and repurposed to include co-generation,
energy storage, biomass and hydrogen.
($1 = 0.8269 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)