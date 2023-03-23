Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:41 2023-03-23 pm EDT
7.888 EUR   +1.13%
01:01pPublic Power Corp. narrows losses, new coal-fired plant helps
RE
03:53aPublic Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
03/16Public Power S A : Performance Report for the Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due in 2026
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power Corp. narrows losses, new coal-fired plant helps

03/23/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) said on Thursday 2022 losses narrowed on the back of a positive contribution from a new coal-fired plant.

Net loss came in at 8.9 million euros ($9.70 million) last year versus a loss of 18.4 million euros in 2021.

PPC said that it booked a 177.5 million euro gain from reversing an impairment for its investment in its new Ptolemaida V coal plant.

It said that coal-fired generation was not loss-making any more amid the energy crisis.

The utility will stick to its commitment to distributing a dividend in 2024, it added.

PPC has more than 600 megawatt of installed renewable energy capacity and has secured permitting for green projects of over four gigawatt, it said.

($1 = 0.9177 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 0.05% 5.507 Delayed Quote.9.42%
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 0.90% 7.87 Delayed Quote.18.99%
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
01:01pPublic Power Corp. narrows losses, new coal-fired plant helps
RE
03:53aPublic Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
03/16Public Power S A : Performance Report for the Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due in 20..
PU
03/16Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
PU
03/15Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
03/14Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
PU
03/14Fondul Proprietatea Assesses Strategic Options for Shares in Enel Units
MT
03/14Public Power S A : Clarifications on the 1st and 2nd item of the EGM
PU
03/09Public Power S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/09Enel Sells Romanian Operations to PPC for EUR1.26 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 432 M 11 256 M 11 256 M
Net income 2022 -258 M -279 M -279 M
Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 915 M 3 146 M 3 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 12 678
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 12,60 €
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.18.99%3 146
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.33%147 333
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.14%76 117
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.58%72 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.75%71 579
ENEL S.P.A.9.42%60 336
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer