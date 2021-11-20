Log in
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

11/20/2021 | 07:04am EST
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 307 M 5 986 M 5 986 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 082 M 2 349 M 2 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 202x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 348 M 2 658 M 2 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 13 190
Free-Float 48,9%
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,12 €
Average target price 13,26 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.36.20%2 658
NEXTERA ENERGY14.47%173 276
ENEL S.P.A.-16.02%79 955
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.11%75 719
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.76%70 541
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.20%66 418