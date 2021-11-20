Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 5 307 M 5 986 M 5 986 M Net income 2021 17,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M Net Debt 2021 2 082 M 2 349 M 2 349 M P/E ratio 2021 202x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 2 348 M 2 658 M 2 648 M EV / Sales 2021 0,83x EV / Sales 2022 0,77x Nbr of Employees 13 190 Free-Float 48,9% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 10,12 € Average target price 13,26 € Spread / Average Target 31,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 36.20% 2 658 NEXTERA ENERGY 14.47% 173 276 ENEL S.P.A. -16.02% 79 955 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 8.11% 75 719 IBERDROLA, S.A. -13.76% 70 541 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.20% 66 418