Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 02 March 2023
Sales 2022
9 504 M
10 143 M
10 143 M
Net income 2022
-300 M
-320 M
-320 M
Net Debt 2022
2 129 M
2 272 M
2 272 M
P/E ratio 2022
-10,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 144 M
3 355 M
3 355 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
12 678
Free-Float
65,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
8,40 €
Average target price
12,60 €
Spread / Average Target
50,0%
