  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30:33 2023-03-02 am EST
8.093 EUR   -3.65%
05:09aPublic Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
PU
03/01Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
02/28Public Power S A : Clarifications on the item of the EGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 504 M 10 143 M 10 143 M
Net income 2022 -300 M -320 M -320 M
Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 144 M 3 355 M 3 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 12 678
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 12,60 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.28.15%3 355
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.42%141 172
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.48%72 588
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.93%72 301
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.69%68 667
ENEL S.P.A.5.71%57 346