Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 9 504 M 10 143 M 10 143 M Net income 2022 -300 M -320 M -320 M Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 272 M 2 272 M P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 3 144 M 3 355 M 3 355 M EV / Sales 2022 0,55x EV / Sales 2023 0,76x Nbr of Employees 12 678 Free-Float 65,9% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 8,40 € Average target price 12,60 € Spread / Average Target 50,0% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 28.15% 3 355 NEXTERA ENERGY -16.42% 141 172 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -8.48% 72 588 IBERDROLA, S.A. -2.93% 72 301 SOUTHERN COMPANY -11.69% 68 667 ENEL S.P.A. 5.71% 57 346