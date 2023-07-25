More about the company
Public Power Corporation S.A. is Greece's only electricity distributor, and the group is also the leading Greek electricity producer. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity sale and production (87.9%): 26 TWh produced in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group owns thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as renewable energy production facilities with a total installed capacity of 10.4 GW;
- electricity transmission and distribution (4.9%): owned a network of over 244,000 km of electricity distribution lines;
- other (7.2%).
Greece accounts for 99.7% of net sales.