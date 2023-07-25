Public Power Corporation S.A. is Greece's only electricity distributor, and the group is also the leading Greek electricity producer. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity sale and production (87.9%): 26 TWh produced in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group owns thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as renewable energy production facilities with a total installed capacity of 10.4 GW; - electricity transmission and distribution (4.9%): owned a network of over 244,000 km of electricity distribution lines; - other (7.2%). Greece accounts for 99.7% of net sales.

Sector Electric Utilities