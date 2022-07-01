Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 4 427 M 4 628 M 4 628 M Net income 2022 292 M 305 M 305 M Net Debt 2022 1 279 M 1 337 M 1 337 M P/E ratio 2022 3,51x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 2 004 M 2 094 M 2 094 M EV / Sales 2022 0,74x EV / Sales 2023 0,91x Nbr of Employees 12 493 Free-Float 65,9% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 5,25 € Average target price 13,55 € Spread / Average Target 158% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. -44.20% 2 094 NEXTERA ENERGY -17.03% 152 170 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.20% 82 541 SOUTHERN COMPANY 3.05% 75 769 IBERDROLA, S.A. -4.94% 65 731 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 1.59% 64 819