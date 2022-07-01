Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
4.953 EUR   -5.57%
11:43aPUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
06/30PUBLIC POWER S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC S.A.
PU
06/30Public Power Corp., JP Morgan amend terms in overdue bills securitisation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information

07/01/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
11:43aPUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
06/30PUBLIC POWER S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC ..
PU
06/30Public Power Corp., JP Morgan amend terms in overdue bills securitisation
RE
06/29PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
06/27PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
06/27PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. : Share buyback
CO
06/24PUBLIC POWER S A : Appointment of duties
PU
06/24PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. : Nomination
CO
06/24PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. : Share buyback
CO
06/24PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 427 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
Net income 2022 292 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 1 279 M 1 337 M 1 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 004 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 493
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,25 €
Average target price 13,55 €
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.-44.20%2 094
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.03%152 170
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.20%82 541
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.05%75 769
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.94%65 731
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.59%64 819