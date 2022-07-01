Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
Sales 2022
4 427 M
4 628 M
4 628 M
Net income 2022
292 M
305 M
305 M
Net Debt 2022
1 279 M
1 337 M
1 337 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,51x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 004 M
2 094 M
2 094 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,74x
EV / Sales 2023
0,91x
Nbr of Employees
12 493
Free-Float
65,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
5,25 €
Average target price
13,55 €
Spread / Average Target
158%
