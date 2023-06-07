Public Power S A : INVITATION TO ΤΗΕ ΟRDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PPC S.A.

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 10 746 M 11 486 M 11 486 M Net income 2022 -226 M -241 M -241 M Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 276 M 2 276 M P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 3 708 M 3 964 M 3 964 M EV / Sales 2022 0,54x EV / Sales 2023 0,81x Nbr of Employees 12 953 Free-Float 65,9% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 9,97 € Average target price 12,80 € Spread / Average Target 28,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 52.02% 3 964 NEXTERA ENERGY -11.97% 148 479 IBERDROLA, S.A. 6.91% 78 645 SOUTHERN COMPANY -2.86% 75 641 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -12.86% 69 166 ENEL S.P.A. 20.28% 65 696