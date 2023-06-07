Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:47:16 2023-06-07 am EDT
10.13 EUR   +1.61%
12:26pPublic Power S A : INVITATION TO ΤΗΕ ΟRDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PPC S.A.
PU
06/01Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
05/25Public Power S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : INVITATION TO ΤΗΕ ΟRDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PPC S.A.

06/07/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the Invitation

Invitation

Attachments

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 16:25:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
12:26pPublic Power S A : INVITATION TO ΤΗΕ ΟRDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF T..
PU
06/01Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
05/25Public Power S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results presentation
PU
05/25Public Power S A : PPC Group Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
05/25Public Power Corporation S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/25PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/24PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. : Slide show Q1
CO
05/19Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
05/15Factbox-Policies of main parties in Greece's May 21 election
RE
05/11Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 746 M 11 486 M 11 486 M
Net income 2022 -226 M -241 M -241 M
Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 708 M 3 964 M 3 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 953
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,97 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.52.02%3 964
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.97%148 479
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%78 645
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.86%75 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.86%69 166
ENEL S.P.A.20.28%65 696
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer