  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Public Power Corporation S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Public Power S A : New composition of the Board of Directors of PPC S.A.

12/22/2021 | 06:33am EST
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 118 M 5 772 M 5 772 M
Net income 2021 80,5 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 082 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 184x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 522 M 3 968 M 3 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 13 103
Free-Float 48,9%
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,22 €
Average target price 13,86 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.24.09%3 968
NEXTERA ENERGY17.24%177 475
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.52%79 258
ENEL S.P.A.-17.41%78 260
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.07%70 360
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.38%68 885