Public Power S A : PPC enters exclusive negotiations with Enel on acquisition of all Romanian operations of Enel
Disclaimer
Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 15 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2022 06:55:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Sales 2022
6 966 M
7 422 M
7 422 M
Net income 2022
-142 M
-151 M
-151 M
Net Debt 2022
2 037 M
2 171 M
2 171 M
P/E ratio 2022
-17,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 483 M
2 645 M
2 645 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
12 678
Free-Float
65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6,60 €
Average target price
12,60 €
Spread / Average Target
91,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.