Public Power S A : PPC enters exclusive negotiations with Enel on acquisition of all Romanian operations of Enel

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 6 966 M 7 422 M 7 422 M Net income 2022 -142 M -151 M -151 M Net Debt 2022 2 037 M 2 171 M 2 171 M P/E ratio 2022 -17,4x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 2 483 M 2 645 M 2 645 M EV / Sales 2022 0,65x EV / Sales 2023 0,67x Nbr of Employees 12 678 Free-Float 65,9% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 6,60 € Average target price 12,60 € Spread / Average Target 91,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. -29.15% 2 645 NEXTERA ENERGY -6.76% 173 181 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.72% 79 393 SOUTHERN COMPANY 3.69% 77 453 IBERDROLA, S.A. 6.20% 73 377 ENEL S.P.A. -25.52% 56 762