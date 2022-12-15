Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Public Power Corporation S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:24 2022-12-15 am EST
6.618 EUR   +0.35%
01:56aPublic Power S A : PPC enters exclusive negotiations with Enel on acquisition of all Romanian operations of Enel
PU
01:25aEnel Enters Talks to Sell Romania Operations
DJ
12/14Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : PPC enters exclusive negotiations with Enel on acquisition of all Romanian operations of Enel

12/15/2022 | 01:56am EST
See the announement

Announcement

Attachments

Financials
Sales 2022 6 966 M 7 422 M 7 422 M
Net income 2022 -142 M -151 M -151 M
Net Debt 2022 2 037 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 483 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 12 678
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,60 €
Average target price 12,60 €
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.-29.15%2 645
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.76%173 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.72%79 393
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.69%77 453
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.20%73 377
ENEL S.P.A.-25.52%56 762