Public Power S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 10 746 M 11 565 M 11 565 M Net income 2022 -226 M -243 M -243 M Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 291 M 2 291 M P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 3 489 M 3 754 M 3 754 M EV / Sales 2022 0,52x EV / Sales 2023 0,78x Nbr of Employees 12 755 Free-Float 65,9% Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 9,37 € Average target price 12,80 € Spread / Average Target 36,7% Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 42.87% 3 754 NEXTERA ENERGY -11.20% 150 219 IBERDROLA, S.A. 6.13% 78 611 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.36% 77 255 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -11.88% 69 482 ENEL S.P.A. 18.59% 65 219