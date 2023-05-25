Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:42 2023-05-25 am EDT
9.193 EUR   -1.84%
12:50pPublic Power S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results presentation
PU
11:39aPublic Power S A : PPC Group Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
05/19Public Power S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
Public Power S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results presentation

05/25/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 746 M 11 565 M 11 565 M
Net income 2022 -226 M -243 M -243 M
Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 291 M 2 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 489 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 755
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
Papadimitriou Pyrros Vice Chairman
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.42.87%3 754
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.20%150 219
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.13%78 611
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.36%77 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.88%69 482
ENEL S.P.A.18.59%65 219
