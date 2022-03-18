Log in
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
Public Power S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC S.A.

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
07:33aPUBLIC POWER S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of..
PU
03/08PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated Information according to L. 3556/2007
PU
03/01PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
02/28PUBLIC POWER S A : Clarifications on the items of the EGM
PU
02/28PUBLIC POWER S A : Absorption of subsidiary companies "Lignitiki Megalopolis Sole Sharehol..
PU
02/28PUBLIC POWER S A : Completion of the sale of 49% of HEDNO share capital to Macquarie Asset..
PU
02/28Spear Wte Investments SARL completed the acquisition of 49% stake in Hellenic Electrici..
CI
02/24PUBLIC POWER S A : Invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of p..
PU
02/24PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
02/22PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Regulated information
PU
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 5 429 M 6 034 M 6 034 M
Net income 2021 -12,8 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 988 M 2 210 M 2 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 -120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 980 M 3 311 M 3 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 13 103
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 13,86 €
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.-17.02%3 311
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.43%162 299
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.53%81 937
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.25%72 530
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.80%69 245
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.26%67 017