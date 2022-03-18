Public Power S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC S.A.

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 5 429 M 6 034 M 6 034 M Net income 2021 -12,8 M -14,2 M -14,2 M Net Debt 2021 1 988 M 2 210 M 2 210 M P/E ratio 2021 -120x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 2 980 M 3 311 M 3 311 M EV / Sales 2021 0,92x EV / Sales 2022 0,84x Nbr of Employees 13 103 Free-Float - Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 7,80 € Average target price 13,86 € Spread / Average Target 77,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. -17.02% 3 311 NEXTERA ENERGY -11.43% 162 299 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 1.53% 81 937 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.25% 72 530 IBERDROLA, S.A. -5.80% 69 245 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 5.26% 67 017