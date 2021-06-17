Public Power S A : Additional clarifications on the 3rd item of the OGM to be held on 24.6.2021
06/17/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Announcement
Public Power Corporation S.A. announces that, the additional clarifications on the 3rd item of the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021, are available on the Company's web site.
