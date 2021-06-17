Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : Additional clarifications on the 3rd item of the OGM to be held on 24.6.2021

06/17/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Announcement

Public Power Corporation S.A. announces that, the additional clarifications on the 3rd item of the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021, are available on the Company's web site.

https://www.dei.gr/en/i-dei/enimerwsi-ependutwn/genikes-suneleuseis-metoxwn

Athens, June 17, 2021

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 11:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 712 M 5 631 M 5 631 M
Net income 2021 110 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 3 287 M 3 928 M 3 928 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 123 M 2 572 M 2 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 13 327
Free-Float 39,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,08 €
Last Close Price 9,15 €
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.23.15%2 572
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.99%143 774
ENEL S.P.A.-0.76%101 154
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.41%84 024
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.19%78 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.70%66 673