Public Power S A : Appointment of Chief Internal Audit Executive

Announcement

PPC S.A. announces the appointment of Ms. Theano Goranitou as Chief Internal Audit Executive.

Ms. Goranitou holds a Bachelor's degree in Law, from the Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), as well as an MBA degree from Alba Graduate Business School. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE).

She has 25 years of experience in the financial Sector. She held important positions in Retail as responsible officer for financing small and medium enterprises and individuals as well as in Regulatory Compliance units as Assistant Manager ( Client Relations Office) and Senior Compliance Officer .

Athens, April 12, 2021