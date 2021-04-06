Public Power S A : Evaluation of the participants in the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of 49% of HEDNO S.A. share capital (Correct Repetition)

Announcement

Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC S.A.) announces that the evaluation of the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO (DEDDIE) has been completed. The Board of Directors of PPC, approved the evaluation of the participants, based on which, the parties who qualify - according to the criteria set in the Invitation for the Expression of Interest - to participate in the second phase of the process are (in alphabetical order):

ARDIAN Infrastructure Funds

BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corporation

BLACKROCK - BlackRock Alternatives Management, L.L.C

CVC Capital Partners - Advisers Company, S.a.r.l.

F2i - Fondi Italiani per le Infrastructure SGR S.p.A

First Sentier Investors EDIF III GP S.a.r.l.

KKR - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

MACQUARIE Group Limited

OHA - Oak Hill Advisors LLP

In the second phase, qualified parties will conduct due diligence and will be asked to submit binding financial offers for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO.

Athens, April 6, 2021