Public Power S A : Evaluation of the participants in the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of 49% of HEDNO S.A. share capital (Correct Repetition)

Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC S.A.) announces that the evaluation of the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO (DEDDIE) has been completed. The Board of Directors of PPC, approved the evaluation of the participants, based on which, the parties who qualify - according to the criteria set in the Invitation for the Expression of Interest - to participate in the second phase of the process are (in alphabetical order):
ARDIAN Infrastructure Funds
BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corporation
BLACKROCK - BlackRock Alternatives Management, L.L.C
CVC Capital Partners - Advisers Company, S.a.r.l.
F2i - Fondi Italiani per le Infrastructure SGR S.p.A
First Sentier Investors EDIF III GP S.a.r.l.
KKR - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
MACQUARIE Group Limited
OHA - Oak Hill Advisors LLP
In the second phase, qualified parties will conduct due diligence and will be asked to submit binding financial offers for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO.
Athens, April 6, 2021
Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 06 April 2021