Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Public Power Corporation S.A.    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : Evaluation of the participants in the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of 49% of HEDNO S.A. share capital (Correct Repetition)

04/06/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC S.A.) announces that the evaluation of the first phase of the tendering process for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO (DEDDIE) has been completed. The Board of Directors of PPC, approved the evaluation of the participants, based on which, the parties who qualify - according to the criteria set in the Invitation for the Expression of Interest - to participate in the second phase of the process are (in alphabetical order):

  • ARDIAN Infrastructure Funds
  • BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corporation
  • BLACKROCK - BlackRock Alternatives Management, L.L.C
  • CVC Capital Partners - Advisers Company, S.a.r.l.
  • F2i - Fondi Italiani per le Infrastructure SGR S.p.A
  • First Sentier Investors EDIF III GP S.a.r.l.
  • KKR - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
  • MACQUARIE Group Limited
  • OHA - Oak Hill Advisors LLP

In the second phase, qualified parties will conduct due diligence and will be asked to submit binding financial offers for the acquisition of the 49% of the share capital of HEDNO.

Athens, April 6, 2021

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
01:02pPUBLIC POWER S A  : Evaluation of the participants in the first phase of the ten..
PU
12:28pPUBLIC POWER S A  : Evaluation of the participants in the first phase of the ten..
PU
03/24PUBLIC POWER S A  : New Collective Labour Agreement
PU
03/22PUBLIC POWER S A  : Successful pricing of its 125 million 3.875% Sustainability..
PU
03/22PUBLIC POWER S A  : Proposed offering of 75.0 million 3.875% Sustainability-Lin..
PU
03/17PUBLIC POWER S A  : Issuance of announcement of the European Commission
PU
03/17PUBLIC POWER S A  : EU Watchdog Launches Probe Into Greek PPC's Bidding Practice..
MT
03/11PUBLIC POWER S A  : Successful pricing of Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due..
PU
03/08MARKET CHATTER : Public Power to Issue $594 Million Sustainability-Linked High-Y..
MT
03/08PUBLIC POWER S A  : Proposed offering of 500 million Sustainability-Linked Seni..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 681 M 5 540 M 5 540 M
Net income 2020 68,1 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2020 3 467 M 4 103 M 4 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 111 M 2 501 M 2 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 15 109
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,76 €
Last Close Price 9,10 €
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.22.48%2 494
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.48%150 600
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%101 262
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 536
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.87%74 560
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ