Public Power S A : New Collective Labour Agreement

PPC S.A. announces that following its Board of Directors decision at its meeting held on 23.3.2021, a new 3 year Collective Labour Agreement for the period 2021-2024 was signed with the representatives of the General Federation of PPC Personnel (GENOP DEI/KHE) and the First-level Unions.
Athens, March 24, 2021
