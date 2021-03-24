Public Power S A : New Collective Labour Agreement

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 4 715 M 5 574 M 5 574 M Net income 2020 68,1 M 80,5 M 80,5 M Net Debt 2020 3 522 M 4 163 M 4 163 M P/E ratio 2020 30,7x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 2 087 M 2 477 M 2 467 M EV / Sales 2020 1,19x EV / Sales 2021 1,22x Nbr of Employees 15 109 Free-Float 39,0% Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 10,53 € Last Close Price 9,00 € Spread / Highest target 67,9% Spread / Average Target 17,1% Spread / Lowest Target -65,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. 21.06% 2 522 NEXTERA ENERGY -4.06% 148 010 ENEL S.P.A. 1.50% 99 221 IBERDROLA, S.A. -6.07% 81 305 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.69% 71 022 ORSTED A/S -18.46% 65 235