PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
Public Power S A : New Collective Labour Agreement

03/24/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
Announcement

PPC S.A. announces that following its Board of Directors decision at its meeting held on 23.3.2021, a new 3 year Collective Labour Agreement for the period 2021-2024 was signed with the representatives of the General Federation of PPC Personnel (GENOP DEI/KHE) and the First-level Unions.

Athens, March 24, 2021

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
