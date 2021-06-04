Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Public Power Corporation S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC S.A.

06/04/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, was held on Friday, June 4th, 2021, in accordance with the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was published on May 14, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the Law and its Articles of Incorporation and was posted on the Company's website at the link:

https://www.dei.gr/en/i-dei/enimerwsi-ependutwn/genikes-suneleuseis-metoxwn/anakoinwseis-gia-genikes-suneleuseis-metoxwn-2021/extraordinary-gen-meeting-of-shareholders-on-4621

In the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders there were legally presented (in person or by proxy) 231 Shareholders, representing 176,474,692 common registered shares with voting right on a total of 232,000,000 common registered shares with voting right, that is noted a quorum of 76.07%. Τhe Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on 4.6.2021 discussed and resolved on the following items of the Agenda :

ITEM ONE: Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation and Codification thereof.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 176,472,312 voted in favor (99.999%) and 2,380 abstained from voting (0.001%).

ITEM TWO: Approval of the Suitability Policy (fit & proper) for the BoD members of PPC S.A. according to the article 3 of L. 4706/2020.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 176,472,312 voted in favor (99.999%) and 2,380 abstained from voting (0.001%).

ITEM THREE: Approval of the new Remuneration Policy of PPC S.A.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 164,671,763 voted in favor (93.312%), 10,852,805 voted against (6.150%) and 950,124 abstained from voting (0.538%).

Athens, June 4, 2021

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
11:09aPUBLIC POWER S A  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shar..
PU
05/28PUBLIC POWER S A  : Invitation to an ordinary general meeting of the shareholder..
PU
05/27PUBLIC POWER S A  : PPC Group Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/20PUBLIC POWER S A  : Release date of Q1 2021 financial results (Correct Repetitio..
PU
05/20PUBLIC POWER S A  : Release date of Q1 2021 financial results
PU
05/04Deluge of Debt Is Tied to Carbon Emissions and Diversity
DJ
04/20PUBLIC POWER S A  : FY2020 Financial Results presentation
PU
04/20PUBLIC POWER S A  : FY2020 Financial Results of PPC SA
PU
04/19PUBLIC POWER S A  : Financial Calendar for the Year 2021
PU
04/12PUBLIC POWER S A  : Appointment of Chief Internal Audit Executive
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 712 M 5 726 M 5 726 M
Net income 2021 110 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2021 3 287 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 069 M 2 509 M 2 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 13 327
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,08 €
Last Close Price 8,92 €
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandridis Konstantinos Chief Financial Officer
George Venieris Independent Non-Executive Director
Despina Doxaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanos Theodoridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.20.05%2 509
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.20%141 950
ENEL S.P.A.-4.64%97 259
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%81 925
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.04%78 206
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.02%68 239