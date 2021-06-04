Public Power S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of PPC S.A.

Announcement

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, was held on Friday, June 4th, 2021, in accordance with the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was published on May 14, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the Law and its Articles of Incorporation and was posted on the Company's website at the link:

https://www.dei.gr/en/i-dei/enimerwsi-ependutwn/genikes-suneleuseis-metoxwn/anakoinwseis-gia-genikes-suneleuseis-metoxwn-2021/extraordinary-gen-meeting-of-shareholders-on-4621

In the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders there were legally presented (in person or by proxy) 231 Shareholders, representing 176,474,692 common registered shares with voting right on a total of 232,000,000 common registered shares with voting right, that is noted a quorum of 76.07%. Τhe Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on 4.6.2021 discussed and resolved on the following items of the Agenda :

ITEM ONE: Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation and Codification thereof.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 176,472,312 voted in favor (99.999%) and 2,380 abstained from voting (0.001%).

ITEM TWO: Approval of the Suitability Policy (fit & proper) for the BoD members of PPC S.A. according to the article 3 of L. 4706/2020.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 176,472,312 voted in favor (99.999%) and 2,380 abstained from voting (0.001%).

ITEM THREE: Approval of the new Remuneration Policy of PPC S.A.

In a total of 176,474,692 represented common registered shares, 164,671,763 voted in favor (93.312%), 10,852,805 voted against (6.150%) and 950,124 abstained from voting (0.538%).

Athens, June 4, 2021