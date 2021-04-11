Public Power S A : Signing of transaction documents for the 90 days past due receivables securitization program

Announcement

PPC S.A. announces that, following the announcements dated 23.7.2020 and 25.11.2020, on April 9, 2021, it proceeded with the signing of the transaction documents establishing the over 90 days past due receivables securitization program for up to €325m (the 'Program'). The fully non-recourse to PPC SA Program is backed by a portfolio of customer receivables under active and non-active contracts with one or more receivables over 90 days past due. The Program has a total tenor of 5 years, including a 2 year revolving period and a 3 year self-amortizing period.

The Servicer on the transaction is PPC SA, while Qualco SA will act as Sub-Servicer. The Arranger for the transaction is Deutsche Bank, while CarVal Investors, Deutsche Bank AG and funds managed by PIMCO are the senior investors. The Issuer of the transaction will be PPC Zeus DAC.

PPC will proceed with a new announcement after the financial closing of the Program.

Athens, April 11, 2021