Establishing a Nordic leader in logistics, warehouse
and industrial properties
14 June 2024
Introduction
- Logistea AB (publ) ("Logistea") and KMC Properties ASA ("KMCP") have today entered into an agreement whereby
Logistea will combine with KMCP
- The combination is executed by Logistea acquiring all the shares in the property-owning subsidiary of KMCP ("KMC
HoldCo") with payment in newly issued class A and B shares in Logistea (the "Transaction")
- The newly issued Logistea shares are expected to be distributed to the shareholders of KMCP following completion of the Transaction, with ~80% being distributed in July 2024 and the remaining expected to be distributed in late Q3 or early Q4 2024
- The combined Company forms a leading Nordic logistics, warehouse and industrial real estate company with strategic focus on long-term growth, financial stability and sustainability
- The combined Company will significantly expand and diversify Logistea's operations, improve its growth prospects and access to capital and enhance its in-house capabilities
- Significant increase in size to a property value exceeding SEK 13 billion and an NOI of almost SEK 900m
Completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including inter alia:
- Approval of the Transaction by 2/3 of the shareholders of KMCP at an EGM;
- Authorisation for the Logistea BoD to resolve upon the issuance of the consideration shares and approval of certain related resolutions by 2/3 of the shareholders of Logistea at an EGM;
- Approval by the bondholders in KMCP to transfer the bond loan of NOK 900m to KMC HoldCo; and
- That a prospectus regarding admission to trading of shares in Logistea will be approved and published by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.
- Valuation of both companies correspond to NAV with certain adjustments
- Logistea shareholders will own ~51% of the shares in Logistea post the combination and KMCP shareholders will own ~49% of the shares in Logistea post the combination
Market cap: SEK ~3.5bn
+
Market cap: SEK ~3.0bn
Property value: SEK ~6.2bn(a)
Property value: SEK ~6.9bn(a)
Combined Company
Property value: SEK +13bn
Net initial yield: 6.9%(b)
WAULT: +10 years
Lettable area: ~1.4m sqm
Source: Company information. SEK/NOK=1.00. Factset as of 11 June 2024.
(a)
Based on 31 March 2024. Logistea adjusted for acquisition of one property in Åmål completed in Q2 2024. KMCP adjusted for acquisitions of one property in Denmark and three properties in Poland completed in Q2 2024 and one ongoing acquisition of a property in Belgium.
(b)
Net initial yield calculated as NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value excl. projects.
Strong shareholder support for the combined company
Shareholder support in Logistea
Selected owners supporting the transaction
Capital, %
Votes, %
Supports the
transaction
Slättö
19.8%
22.0%
P
Rutger Arnhult
12.5%
12.4%
P
Nordika
11.7%
12.1%
P
Fjärde AP-fonden
8.5%
5.2%
P
Länsförsäkringar Fonder
3.8%
2.3%
P
Dragfast AB
3.3%
13.5%
P
Patrik Tillman
2.6%
1.8%
P
Carnegie Fonder
2.1%
1.3%
P
Other
4.1%
2.5%
Total
68.4%
73.1%
Shareholders representing ~68% of capital and ~73% of votes have
expressed their support for the transaction
Shareholder support in KMCP
Selected owners supporting the transaction
Capital, %
Votes, %
Supports the
transaction
BEWI Invest
36.2%
36.2%
P
Nordika
17.4%
17.4%
P
Rutger Arnhult
10.2%
10.2%
P
Corvus Estate
4.3%
4.3%
P
Kastor Invest
0.5%
0.5%
P
Total
68.6%
68.6%
Shareholders representing 69% of capital and votes have expressed their
support for the transaction
Indicative timeline
14 June
Announcement of the combination, EGM notices and bondholder
approval process in KMCP
28 June
Written bondholder resolution concluded in KMCP
5 July
EGM in KMCP
9 July
EGM in Logistea
11 July
Prospectus approved and published
11 July
Delivery and listing of newly issued shares in Logistea to KMCP
(closing)
It is expected that ~80% of the consideration shares will be distributed
Post closing
to KMCP's shareholders in July 2024 and the remaining consideration
shares are expected to be distributed in late Q3 or early Q4 on the basis
of an audited interim balance sheet as per 31 July 2024
Introduction to Logistea and KMCP
Logistea in brief
Logistea at a glance
SEK 6.2bn
Portfolio value
8.3 years
WAULT
SEK 402m
Annualised
▪ Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistics and
rental income
light industry properties, with a majority of properties located in southern
and central Sweden
6.3%
▪
Logistea owns 73 properties with a total lettable area amounting to 672k
%
Net initial
square meters excluding ongoing and planned new construction and
extensions
yield(a)
- Logistea primarily sign triple net leases with full CPI adjustment, where
the tenant pays the cost of operation and maintenance in addition to the
contracted rent
99%
Indexed leases
Property information
Contracted rental income by category
Industrial and production
7%
6%5%
E-commerce
45%
Logistics
17%
Food industry
20%
Insulation and construction
Other
Contracted rental income by tenant
NKT
9%
Nordic Nest AB
6%
5%
GDL AB
4%
4%
LB-Hus AB
71%
Dana TM4
Other
Source: Company information. SEK/NOK=1.00.
7 Note: All figures based on 31 Mar 2024 adjusted for acquisition of one property in Åmål completed in Q2 2024. Valuation property yield is 6.7%.
(a) Net initial yield calculated as NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value excl. projects.
KMCP in brief
KMC Properties at a glance
- Manager of high yielding industrial and logistics properties in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Belgium and Poland
SEK 6.9bn
Portfolio value
11.5 years
WAULT
SEK 521m
Annualised
rental income
Property information
Contracted rental income by country
Contracted rental income by tenant
3% 3%
5%
5%
7%
48%
14%
15%
19%
7%
7%55%
12%
Norway
Denmark
Sweden
Netherlands
Finland
Germany
Belgium
Poland
BEWI
Insula
Grøntvedt
Scana
Other
▪
The portfolio consists of 72 properties with a total lettable area of 715k
7.5%
sqm
%
Net initial
▪
Low operational expenses due to mainly triple net bare-house lease
yield(a)
contracts resulting in 99% surplus ratio
- BEWI and its subsidiaries are KMCP's largest tenants. BEWI is a
European provider of packaging, components and insulation solutions.
99%
The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
Of contracts fully
CPI adjusted
Contracted rental
income by category
3%
7%
9%
39%
15%
27%
Insulation and construction
Fish industry
Industrial and production
Packaging
Food industry
Logistics
Source: Company information. SEK/NOK=1.00.
8 Note: All figures based on 31 Mar 2024 adjusted for acquisitions of one property in Denmark and three properties in Poland completed in Q2 2024 and one ongoing acquisition of a property in Belgium.
(a) Net initial yield calculated as NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value excl. projects.
Transaction rationale
Establishing a Nordic leader in logistics, warehouse and industrial properties
Combined Company highlights(a)
145
Properties
SEK ~13.1bn
Total property value
~10.1 years
WAULT
SEK 6,558m
EPRA NRV(b)
Contracted rental income value by sector
2%
Industrial and production
5%
Insulation and construction
7%
28%
Fish industry
9%
9%
E-commerce
Logistics
15%
24%
Food industry
Packaging
Other
Property locations
~97%
Occupancy rate
SEK 949m
Rental value
SEK 899m
Annualised NOI
6.9%
Net initial yield(c)
Contracted rental income value by tenant
BEWI
31%
Insula
50%
NKT
Grøntvedt
7%
4%4%4%
Scana
Other
Contracted rental income
value by country(a)
3%2% 1%
4%3%
8%
52%
27%
Sweden
Norway
Denmark
Netherlands
Finland
Germany
Belgium
Poland
Source: Company information. SEK/NOK=1.00.
(a)
Based on 31 March 2024. Logistea adjusted for acquisition of one property in Åmål completed in Q2 2024. KMCP adjusted for acquisitions of one property in Denmark and three properties in Poland completed in Q2 2024 and one ongoing acquisition of a property in Belgium.
- Based on 31 March 2024. Logistea EPRA NRV adjusted for share issue to Slättö in connection with property acqusition in Åmål completed in Q2 2024.
- Net initial yield calculated as NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value excl. projects.
