the tenant pays the cost of operation and maintenance in addition to the

square meters excluding ongoing and planned new construction and

light industry properties, with a majority of properties located in southern

Source: Company information. SEK/NOK=1.00.

7 Note: All figures based on 31 Mar 2024 adjusted for acquisition of one property in Åmål completed in Q2 2024. Valuation property yield is 6.7%.

(a) Net initial yield calculated as NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value excl. projects.