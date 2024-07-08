Public Property Invest ASA Reminder: Invitation to half-year presentation, Thursday 11 July 2024 at 10:00

Oslo, 8 July 2024: Public Property Invest ASA will announce the results of its

first half-year result 2024 on Thursday, 11 July 2024.



CEO Ilija Batljan, CFO Ylva Göransson and EVP Finance and ESG Marianne Aalby

will present the results in a webcast at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A

session.



Please use the following link to register and view the webcast:

https://players.brightcove.net/4628382152001/experience_667d39f5612b25e9853a2df0

/share.html.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation, and questions may be submitted by

sending an email to IR@publicproperty.no.



A recorded version of the webcast and Q&A will be available shortly after the

webcast has concluded.



The interim report for the first half-year and the presentation material will

be available on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on

https://publicproperty.no/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations at

around 07:00 CEST on the reporting day.



For further inquiries, please contact:



Ilija Batljan, interim CEO, ilija@publicproperty.no

Ylva Göransson, CFO, ylva@publicproperty.no



About PPI



Public Property Invest was established in 2021 with a long-term strategy of

owning, operating, and developing socially beneficial properties in Norway.



Its portfolio of properties is characterized by strong tenants within the

public sector, such as the police, judiciary functions and public health

organizations, on long lease contracts and a high occupancy rate.



Public Property Invest's portfolio consists of more than 368,000 sqm across 61

properties which had an aggregate estimated value of around NOK 9,976 million

as of 31 December 2023. It has more than 125 tenants in 26 cities.



In the medium to long term, Public Property Invest is expected to generate NOK

690 million in normalised run-rate rental income, of which public tenants

constitute approximately 92 per cent. The company intends to be an active

consolidator in the market. With a strong balance sheet, it pursues an

opportunistic growth strategy.





More information:

