Public Property Invest ASA
Oslo, 8 July 2024: Public Property Invest ASA will announce the results of its
first half-year result 2024 on Thursday, 11 July 2024.
CEO Ilija Batljan, CFO Ylva Göransson and EVP Finance and ESG Marianne Aalby
will present the results in a webcast at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A
session.
Please use the following link to register and view the webcast:
https://players.brightcove.net/4628382152001/experience_667d39f5612b25e9853a2df0
/share.html.
A Q&A session will follow the presentation, and questions may be submitted by
sending an email to IR@publicproperty.no.
A recorded version of the webcast and Q&A will be available shortly after the
webcast has concluded.
The interim report for the first half-year and the presentation material will
be available on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on
https://publicproperty.no/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations at
around 07:00 CEST on the reporting day.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Ilija Batljan, interim CEO, ilija@publicproperty.no
Ylva Göransson, CFO, ylva@publicproperty.no
About PPI
Public Property Invest was established in 2021 with a long-term strategy of
owning, operating, and developing socially beneficial properties in Norway.
Its portfolio of properties is characterized by strong tenants within the
public sector, such as the police, judiciary functions and public health
organizations, on long lease contracts and a high occupancy rate.
Public Property Invest's portfolio consists of more than 368,000 sqm across 61
properties which had an aggregate estimated value of around NOK 9,976 million
as of 31 December 2023. It has more than 125 tenants in 26 cities.
In the medium to long term, Public Property Invest is expected to generate NOK
690 million in normalised run-rate rental income, of which public tenants
constitute approximately 92 per cent. The company intends to be an active
consolidator in the market. With a strong balance sheet, it pursues an
opportunistic growth strategy.
